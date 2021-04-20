Shahzeb Azad: A true inspiration for all who desire to achieve big

“Changing field, working through, giving effort, coming through,” wonder how much there is to know about a person. The world has so much talent around; we know nothing about it. From their start to their rise, from fulfilling their distant dream to every small step taken for it, if details are put forward, all would know the importance of every bit of the move. However, what one can learn here is that even when one thinks they are all alone, they aren’t. People exist who have taken such steps, and it is people like Shahzeb that have proved, “Life comes to those who know where to take it.” Shahzeb Azad is one such quality businessman/industrialist/producer who in the world of today, fulfilling the roles for his company and achieving new heights every day.

He is the owner of several businesses- Prolix Powertech (HT and LT transmission Line Equipment Industry), Prolix Entertainment (Production House in India and Dubai), and Prolix International (Imports and Exports Company). The head office of his business is situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shahzeb Azad has most certainly come a long way when it comes to achieving success. Hailing from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and then going through several obstacles and hardships to establish his business headquarters in Dubai is not an easy task but Shahzeb Azad knows how to do it commendably. Apart from this, he is also an Industrialist who has invested in the Power and Food Sector.

Shahzeb Azad recently commenced his journey into the world of producing with the movie Consequence: Karma, a dark and twisted tale that grabs your attention with unexpected turns. He has put in tremendous amount of effort in producing the movie, while sitting in Dubai. He managed to resolve every issue that his team members faced. He helped the team throughout the journey financially, mentally and morally. Consequence: Karma faced a lot of difficulties while shooting during the novel coronavirus pandemic be it arranging the cast, location or other issues.

While talking to Postman News, Shahzeb Azad said, “Problems are thrown at us at every step of life. But that doesn’t give us the pleasure of stopping. It is just the beginning to show what more can we do and problems test our capabilities. Me and my team have given in our best efforts in making Consequence: Karma and we are most certainly expecting the best Consequence out of it.”

Shahzeb Azad makes sure to remain a step ahead of everyone and what others think. Throughout his journey, he made sure to leave a mark on everything that he pursued and achieved success in.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.