Shailesh Haribhakti joins Advisory Board of Updapt (Sustainability software Co.)

Updapt, a SaaS-based ESG Solution Co., announced today that Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Board Chairman and Member of distinguished companies, has joined their Advisory Board to mentor the leadership team in their business and product development initiatives.

Speaking on this development, Mr. Haribhakti, said, "I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board of Updapt and be part of a company that is building much needed Digital Sustainability Management System to help firms across the globe in monitoring their ESG performances towards net-zero and other social and governance goals”.

He further added that “ESG is gradually becoming an integral part of business and risk management strategy of companies given its direct correlation to balance sheet performance from a long-term perspective; this is further intensified by mandatory reporting set by regulators across the globe. Even for private enterprises and SMEs that are looking to raise funds or work as supply chain partners with large firms, ESG performance management is getting critical for them given the focus on same by Investors, Rating Agencies, Corporates. With data being central to any effective performance management, I believe Updapt’s user-friendly SaaS-based ESG platform is well placed to help enterprises in their Sustainability journey”.

Mithun Suvarna, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Updapt, said ‘’We are honoured and excited to have Mr. Haribhakti as part of our Advisory Board. His rich experience in the space of governance and business management across various Boards of diversified listed companies and Industry Bodies would be of immense value to Updapt’s business journey”.

Satish Ramchandani, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of Updapt, added “We respect Mr. Haribhakti’s advocacy and enthusiasm towards ESG being fundamental to businesses and look forward to his insightful guidance”.

Mr. Haribhakti is a Non-Executive Chairman of companies such as L&T Finance Holdings Limited and Blue Star Limited. His other Board Directorships include - Ambuja Cements Limited, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, ACC Limited, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, and Gaja Capital Group. He is a well-known thought leader on the Indian Economy and Public Policy and is actively involved with several prominent institutions in India, including the NSE, CII, IMC, and ASSOCHAM. He has also served on the Standards Advisory Council of the IASB in London for two years and is an Extech (Exponential Technologies), ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) & IR (Integrated Reporting) Evangelist.

Updapt is a new-age technology-driven company, providing comprehensive easy-to-use SaaS-based ESG solutions to address end-to-end sustainability needs of enterprises and funds. The solution enables firms to digitally track, monitor, and report their ESG performance data in line with widely accepted Sustainability Standards along with deep analytics. The Digital Platform supports the organization’s climate change management goals and productive engagements with stakeholders such as Investors, Rating Agencies, Boards, Regulators, Customers.

