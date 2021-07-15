Shakti Pratap Singh Rathore: The Voice of Ajmer’s Youth

Politicians are one of the biggest assets to a country, they are essential to the progress of the country. A state cannot run on its own, it needs administrators- people who are fit and morally correct to equip the resources and regulate the wheels of a country. Politicians play a very important role in this aspect; they are the leaders who correctly guide us and undertake the responsibility of deciding on tough matters. The politicians possess a fiery person and carry with them the ability to lead the masses. Politicians from the backbone of a nation, leading it into greatness and prosperity. Recently introspectively, politicians have been receiving a lot of flak for being dishonest or corrupt. Among these outliers though, are lost the ones who genuinely work for the betterment of the society and the upliftment of all the classes. They influence and motivate the masses to galvanize them to work up the way of the ladder into prosperity. They sacrifice a lot of their time and health to serve the nation and even go to the extent of forgoing wages in an order to take up a more open approach towards philanthropic work.

Shakti Pratap Singh Rathore born on the 10th of November 1979 is a fine example of a hardworking politician who always works for the betterment of society. Born in the city of Ajmer, he has always had a keen interest in politics from a young age. While pursuing a PhD from the Marathi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer, he took an active part in student politics and contested in his first election. Unfortunately, it resulted in a defeat for him, but it didn't stop him. He worked hard and on his second try, won the election on an NSUI ticket and went on to become the first NSUI President of the MDS university. He eventually progressed further into roles like the State Secretary and the Vice President of the Rajasthan NSUI and was also one of the most popular student activists of Rajasthan.

Shakti Pratap Singh Rathore got elected as Congress representative in the Panchayat Samiti back in 2015, and has received acclaim for being an active worker of the Indian National Congress.

Currently, he holds a post of great institutional importance as the Co-Cordinator of Mahatma-Gandhi Jeevan Darshan Samiti. He has also been on various posts such as

•President Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer

•State Secretary of NSUI (National Students' Union of India)

•State Vice President NSUI(National Students' Union of India)

•State Secretary Indian Youth Congress

•Election Observer, Sahara Assembly By Elections-2021.

Mentored by the great Dr Raghu Sharma, Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Shakti Pratap talks about how he likes the fact that he can help many people and also bring in a real change in the society, while he dislikes the fact that people change their political ideologies to get an unfair advantage. He also humbly states of a proud activity of committing andolans against corrupt officers and politicians. With a strong belief in secularism, he wishes to create an image of an honest politician and to instil faith in the saying “the power of the people is always greater than that of powerful people.”

Shakti Pratap Singh Rathore is truly inspiring; we hope to see him more and on even bigger platforms across India, doing even greater deeds. To know more, follow him on:

Social Media: Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/ShaktiPratapOfficial

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ShaktiPratapOfficial

Twitter- https://twitter.com/ShaktiPratapINC

Learn more at his website https://www.shaktipratapsingh.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.