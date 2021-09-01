Shalby Hospitals Group to expand its footprint through Franchise Model

Shalby Hospitals is an acknowledged leader in India in Orthopedic Care with its presence through 11 multispecialty hospitals spread across the country. Performing more than 10,000 plus joint replacement surgeries annually and commanding 15% of the total share of the organized market in India, Shalby is equipped with renowned experts of the domain, making it the go-to place for orthopedics. Patients travel from all nooks and corners of the country to avail its orthopedic care services. With an aim to provide quality orthopedic services near their home, Shalby has announced plans to set up 100 dedicated orthopedic hospitals across the country with capacity ranging from 30 to 50 beds. To be launched under the brand name of SOCE (Shalby Orthopedic Centre of Excellence), these will be dedicated, state-of-the-art, full service, walk-in orthopedic centres for the convenient and quality treatment of all orthopedic ailments and sports injuries under one roof. Shalby aims to set up these centres all across India, including metro and non-metro cities through franchise model. Leveraging on the brand name that Shalby has earned in orthopedics through years, this will be India’s first chain of dedicated orthopedic centres.

SOCE is an opportunity for young and budding orthopedists from across regions as Shalby Hospitals opens doors to share its expertise with them. Besides, it is an opportunity for businessmen to venture into the recession-proof sunshine healthcare sector. Eventually, these centers will be the number one go-to place of the region for orthopedics and joint replacement.

Why is SOCE by Shalby a good investment option

Orthopedics care, including joint replacement surgery, is projected to be the next big avenue of growth in healthcare sector, as cardiac care has become in last two decades or so. The number of knee replacement surgeries in India, which is currently around 1,75,000, is likely to cross 1.5 million in coming years. Backed by Shalby Hospitals with 27 years of experience, franchising is an ideal investment in this high-growth healthcare sector with Shalby’s robust and proven business model. Shalby will provide full-fledged support to the franchise right from set up to day-to-day operations.

How to be a Franchisee of this promising business?

Anyone with a prior track record of running a business venture, a keen interest in or knowledge of the healthcare sector, and is open to operate under the framework and guidelines set up by Shalby can be an SOCE franchise. Shalby has introduced two business models, which are 1. Franchisee Owned and Franchise Operated, and 2. Franchise Owned and Shalby Operated. To set up such facility the cost would be ranging between 20 to 25 lakhs per bed excluding land & building. Shalby plans to open such facilities in all metro & non metro cities.

Will your investment be worth it?

Stressing on how Shalby is opening doors for franchising opportunities, Shalby Hospitals CMD Dr. Vikram Shah, who is one of the most renowned knee replacement surgeons of India, says,“During the 90s the patients had to travel to metro cities for all types of cardiac procedures, but with technology & information democratization, they are now available across the country; similarly Orthopedics market penetration will see allied growth.

Along with the patients, this will benefit the franchisee too. Since Shalby has already established itself in the health sector for the past 27 years, franchisees can expect a promising return on their investment. Many entrepreneurs who hesitate to set up business fearing losses now have an opportunity to invest in healthcare business that has witnessed an impressive growth in recent years.

Website: https://www.shalby.org/soce-franchise/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.