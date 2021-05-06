Shashwat Amrev: A young talent paved a path to a lucrative career

Shashwat Amrev is the youngest certified ethical hacker hailing from Chhattisgarh. He is presently the founder and CEO at AmrevX . His journey began when Shashwat at a young age faced technical issues while performing routine tasks but could not seek assistance from anyone. As we all know, technical issues are countless and inevitable, and the conquest of them is never-ending. Also, he is the youngest certified forensic expert in India.

Technical issues are not as simple as other issues that people face in their workaday life. Generally, the more complicated the issue is, the more complicated the solution is likely to be. Even a minor technical issue pulled a huge sum of money out of people’s pocket. Almost every other individual faced the same issue either at workplace or home as did Shashwat. Besides, there were several other factors which dissuade people from seeking the assistance of unofficial and inauthentic entities. People also reported to have been conned by individuals who had claimed to be experts in technical arena. Markets are comprised of several kind of individuals with varied intentions.

Not having found any suitable measure to his endless technical problems, Shashwat came up with an idea of having its own consultancy which would offer online assistance to those in need. He was only in 11th standard when such a brilliant idea flashed through his mind. He then gave the idea a thorough consideration and kept on contemplating all night long. Shashwat then firmly decided to establish an online firm named AmrevX. This firm can instantaneously resolve any kind of technical issue that comes your way. The issue may sometimes take longer to be resolved, but it’s the guarantee of the team working at AmrevX that you will indeed be given a specific solution to your technical problem, either sooner or later. The most convenient factor on customers’ part is that they can reach out to AmrevX at anytime of the day. Their queries are addressed shortly.

He did not sit tight and instead pushed his own limits, even though he came across numerous obstacles along his journey. As an 11th standard student, he did not have as much financial resources available at hand. Inaugurating a firm online required a considerable amount of funds both for marketing purposes and routine operations. Meanwhile, his YouTube channel named ‘Money with Amrev’ was illegally taken over by an anonymous hacker. Shashwat did not take it to heart, soon came up with another YouTube channel, and monetized it. The another YouTube channel caught pace shortly afterwards. Shashwat confronted all these hurdles one after another, without letting his spirits sink. He kept working hard and moving forward, even when the light seemed faraway on the other side of the tunnel. He is a self-taught hacker who once sought the help of YouTube videos and Udemy courses.

Gaining practical experience in the work field, he tightened his grasp on the technical domain. Soon, he was able to perform even complex tasks with finesse. Shashwat is indubitably one of those people who moved heavens and earth to not let their talent go wasted. The idea he came up with was a brilliant one and bore significant returns in short space of time. The idea was bound to succeed, because there is still a large proportion of Indian population which has a hard time managing technical problems. This group of people can now turn to AmrevX for speedy assistance.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

