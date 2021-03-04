IND USA
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari

  • An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST

Some experiences count for making memories of a lifetime. Be it spending time in the mountains or having a heavenly day by the beachside, staying close to natural terrains is always good for the soul. ‘Desert Raja’ is here to provide that same warmth in the Deserts of UAE via their fabulous Desert Safari options.

The idea traveled through the brilliant minds of Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh, the 24-year-old business persons. Currently living in Mumbai, Shivam decided to drop out after his twelfth as he was unsatisfied with the training framework and arrangements of the same. Having found the exciting world of travel and tourism he developed an urge to contribute to the industry. Sanjay on the other hand is an enthusiasm-driven individual who wanted to investigate new places and create video blogs so he began his excursion to change the travel industry. Voyaging was certainly a motivation for Sanjay to satisfy his fantasies. Hence, with these powerful urges and tireless endeavors, they brought their dream to life.

An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars. Offering the best help and plenty of interactive activities like BBQ dinner or dance shows, this is great, it is as energizing and lovely as it seems to be. The fellow benefactors who transformed this thought into the truth are unified with an alluring persona. With the distinct fascination for transforming their energy into a calling and accomplishing something other than what's expected, the two built up the created safari organization, Desert Raja.

They ensure proper customer feedback and give it the importance needed as they believe that is the key to be a better version of themselves. Working for quite a long time and zeroing in on each client's necessities to give different bundles from essential to extravagance, today, Desertraja is the nation's best desert safari supplier.

Appreciating a settled market with an incredible client base, the assurance and steadiness of Shivam and Sanjay have changed the travel industry scene. Making a buzz in the travel industry, the two have arisen to be the top-most and best business people, who effectively changed their energy to call, making an effect that is turning strong with consistently passing.

The duo has always been clear on the fact that achievement is tied in with endeavoring to convey the best and arrive at more noteworthy statues. With little experimentation and innovativeness, they envision making an encounter based on the travel industry organization. Zeroing in on each little detail, the two planned an organization that offers customization with a dependable effect. Planning to convey quality assistance, it's a point made that their group is with the clients through each highlight. It undoubtedly makes the special times of the year noteworthy and conveys a credible, loosening up experience.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

