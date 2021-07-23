Shobi Malik is fast gaining popularity among the Internet community

Shobi Malik is a popular influencer and a TikTok celebrity. He has over half a million TikTok followers and nearing about a million engagements overall in terms of following and subscribers on all platforms. Shobi is very famous because of his passionate attitude and charming face. His real name is Muhammad Shoaib and he is considered amongst the top content creators on the internet today. His passion for modeling and Lip-syncing has induced a hunger in him to learn more and grow simultaneously. Shobi has also done walking the ramp for some of the finest fashion influencers, brands, and designers as well.

His audience pool is big and he actively engages with them in terms of interaction. Most recently he hosted a Samsung S21 Ultra giveaway from his Instagram account. Shobi's persona is authentic and genuine since he builds trust with his followers. Shobi's followers always genuinely listen to what he has to say. However, to develop a sizable and authentic following, Shobi has been producing content that stands out from the absolute sea of content battling for audiences’ attention. It’s great since Shobi is an expert in his space and engages with his audience, and he also knows how to market himself and the brand or entity he is representing, and how much to market it in the right proportions. Good influencers don’t just take payment and post content to make a quick buck, they can integrate your content with more subtlety. This is where the bigger audience comes into play. And definitely, Shobi knows how to be seen over the screen. He can pull in followers to create a large audience that always pays heed to what he has to say. He surely knows how to put social media to his benefit.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.