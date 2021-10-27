Shop at Big Bazaar's Dhanotsav Shopping Festival and get Gold or Silver coins

National 22nd October 2021: As we await the arrival of the festive season, Big Bazaar stores are making the celebrations more prosperous for everyone with their Dhanotsav Shopping Festival. Whether they shop in-store or via the Big Bazaaar app or eCommerce website, customers are guaranteed to get gold and silver coins. Valid from 23rd October to 7th November, customers will get different silver and gold coins depending on their spending during the festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- (40 gm silver coin on shopping of Rs.25000 to Rs. 49999

- 1 gm gold coin on shopping of Rs.50000 to Rs. 99999

- 2 gm gold coin on shopping of Rs.100000 to 199999

- 3 gm gold coin on shopping of Rs. 2 lakhs & above)

Big Bazaar stores already has great offers, and the free silver and gold coins ensure that customers indulge in a genuinely auspicious festive shopping spree. Right from fashionable festive wear to indulgent sweets and chocolates, kitchen equipment upgrades, mixing up the decor in your home , Big Bazaar's Dhanotsav Shopping Festival has offers for them all.

(Some of the key offers

- FREE Luggage Trolley worth ₹4998 on shopping of ₹15000

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- FREE Atta, Dal, Rice, Ghee, Sugar and ₹1000 Fashion on shopping of ₹10000

- FREE Ghee, Sugar and ₹500 Fashion on shopping of ₹6000

- FREE Rice and ₹250 Fashion on shopping of ₹3000)

Apart from this there are tons of other offers also lined up:

- Koryo 43 Full HD LED TV @ ₹16999, MRP ₹39990

- Cello Opalware Dinner Set 10 pc MRP Rs.1600 Offer Price Rs.599

- Prestige BYK Black Décor 3Pc Set MRP Rs. 3630 Offer Price Rs. 1599

-Skybags, VIP, Safari, Aristocrat, Kamiliant Hard & Soft Trolley - MRP ₹7250 onwards | Flat 70% OFF

-Dreamline, Raymond Double Bed Sheet Set with Coordinated Pillow Covers - MRP ₹1999 | Buy 1 Get 1 Free

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Chocolates (Gift Pack Medley & Snickers, Home Pack Dairymilk slik, Bounty & Snickers, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco fills, Lotte , Orion)

- Anand, Milkfood and Heritage Ghee 1 L ₹398 only

- Karmiq Almond (500 g) + Cashew (400 g) Value Pack ₹839 only

Speaking about the shopping festival:

Pawan Sarda, CMO – Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group, said, “Big Bazaar, India's preferred quality departmental store, is set to make the Diwali shopping experience into a celebration. With guaranteed gold and silver coins on shopping, we assure our customers get authentic benefits out of their shopping. Big Bazaar offers a wide range of products in different categories to help customers meet their shopping needs under one roof. To serve our customers better, we home deliver all categories in just 2 hours. This Diwali, Big Bazaar is set to assist our customers in meeting all their festive needs under one roof."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond all the offers and gifts, Big Bazaar has further lowered its prices and costs to enhance everyone's festive shopping needs and give them an added reason to shop and celebrate. Enjoy shopping for your daily groceries and festive gifting needs at special rates available across all the different Big Bazaar shopping portals and outlets.

About Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar is Future Group's flagship hypermarket retail chain with a physical presence in over 150 cities. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt, which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and intelligent customer service. Big Bazaar promises to offer the 'Har Din Lowest Price' with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday use items at all the stores in the country. It also provides a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing, and flour mills, amongst others. In addition, big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival, which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.