An aerial view of Emaar Business District (artistic impression)
brand post

Shop, Meet and Rise with Emaar Business District 65

An iconic business district in making, right on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, EBD65 offers Shop cum Office Plots.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:33 PM IST

Looking for a big plot to expand your business? Look no further, Emaar Business District 65 unveils two new collections; Alpha and Ace for those who aspire big. Situated right on the 24-meter-wide road and facing the established residential community of Emerald Hills, these plots are suited for exotic restaurants, luxury showrooms, supermarkets and much more. These collections are part of Emaar business district 65 which is a RERA registered commercial project known for its unique and vibrant shop-cum-office (SCO) concept.

Emaar Business District 65 also known as EBD 65 with RERA registration no. RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/409/141/2020/25, is strategically located on Golf Course Extension Road, which is well connected to NH48 and provides seamless access to all parts of Gurugram and New Delhi.

With more than 10,000 families living in the vicinity, the thriving neighbourhood also houses elite schools and five-star hotels and with Golf Course Extension road being the new epicentre of Gurugram, EBD65 is right where the nerve centre of Gurugram is.

The premium shop-cum-office plots at EBD 65 can be customised and built to suit the diverse requirements of retail and office spaces. The SCO plots available can go up to five levels with a ground plus four floors format (up to 15 metres including mezzanine).

Those investing into these spaces have the option to establish anything in there – from a fine dining restaurant to an upscale shopping store to an office. The plot sizes range from 73.5 square metres to 217.81 square metres are suitable to those who like to craft their spaces as they want. Ample parking space and beautiful surroundings are planned to make sure that EBD65 is not an ordinary experience. A Performance Plaza is planned where people can congregate for cultural shows, fashion shows, lively fairs and special festival celebrations making it a place with a fine balance of work and play.

Founded in 1997, Emaar has bequeathed exceptional landmarks to the hospitality and retail space across 10 countries and 36 markets. The Group is a pioneer in shaping skylines and lifestyles worldwide, developing vibrant communities that have redefined real estate across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, the USA and Canada. Emaar's iconic projects, such as the Burj Khalifa and scale of operations have made it one of the world's leading real estate companies.

Its Indian counterpart, Emaar India, was established in 2005 as a luxury real estate developer with a mix of residential and commercial projects spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, Indore and Mohali.

With a mix of Residentials or commercial projects, plotted or constructed unit, high rise apartments or independent villas, EMAAR India portfolio covers all.

Other Commercial projects in Delhi NCR includes Capital Tower MG Road, Emerald Plaza and Palm Square.

Some of the Residential projects in Delhi NCR are Emaar Digi Homes, Palm Heights, Palm Select and Emerald Classic to name a few.

If you are keen on knowing more about Emaar Business District 65, consider clicking https://www.ebd65.com/

