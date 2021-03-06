Shop, Meet and Rise with Emaar Business District 65
Looking for a big plot to expand your business? Look no further, Emaar Business District 65 unveils two new collections; Alpha and Ace for those who aspire big. Situated right on the 24-meter-wide road and facing the established residential community of Emerald Hills, these plots are suited for exotic restaurants, luxury showrooms, supermarkets and much more. These collections are part of Emaar business district 65 which is a RERA registered commercial project known for its unique and vibrant shop-cum-office (SCO) concept.
Emaar Business District 65 also known as EBD 65 with RERA registration no. RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/409/141/2020/25, is strategically located on Golf Course Extension Road, which is well connected to NH48 and provides seamless access to all parts of Gurugram and New Delhi.
With more than 10,000 families living in the vicinity, the thriving neighbourhood also houses elite schools and five-star hotels and with Golf Course Extension road being the new epicentre of Gurugram, EBD65 is right where the nerve centre of Gurugram is.
The premium shop-cum-office plots at EBD 65 can be customised and built to suit the diverse requirements of retail and office spaces. The SCO plots available can go up to five levels with a ground plus four floors format (up to 15 metres including mezzanine).
Those investing into these spaces have the option to establish anything in there – from a fine dining restaurant to an upscale shopping store to an office. The plot sizes range from 73.5 square metres to 217.81 square metres are suitable to those who like to craft their spaces as they want. Ample parking space and beautiful surroundings are planned to make sure that EBD65 is not an ordinary experience. A Performance Plaza is planned where people can congregate for cultural shows, fashion shows, lively fairs and special festival celebrations making it a place with a fine balance of work and play.
Founded in 1997, Emaar has bequeathed exceptional landmarks to the hospitality and retail space across 10 countries and 36 markets. The Group is a pioneer in shaping skylines and lifestyles worldwide, developing vibrant communities that have redefined real estate across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, the USA and Canada. Emaar's iconic projects, such as the Burj Khalifa and scale of operations have made it one of the world's leading real estate companies.
Its Indian counterpart, Emaar India, was established in 2005 as a luxury real estate developer with a mix of residential and commercial projects spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, Indore and Mohali.
With a mix of Residentials or commercial projects, plotted or constructed unit, high rise apartments or independent villas, EMAAR India portfolio covers all.
Other Commercial projects in Delhi NCR includes Capital Tower MG Road, Emerald Plaza and Palm Square.
Some of the Residential projects in Delhi NCR are Emaar Digi Homes, Palm Heights, Palm Select and Emerald Classic to name a few.
If you are keen on knowing more about Emaar Business District 65, consider clicking https://www.ebd65.com/
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shop, Meet and Rise with Emaar Business District 65
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Choose the services of the best professional experts with ImmigToronto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vandankumar Bhadani of Trishul News wants to fight fake news through his channel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best products in India are at ECD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Kshama Chandan explains the correlation of Marijuana and oral health
- Everyone is aware of the effect of smoking cigarettes on the body and the oral cavity but in reality, it's not just smoking cigarettes but also smoking Marijuana that slowly degrades and damages the body and the oral cavity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Architect Gunveer Singh: Stopping climate change through environmental buildings
- Evidence based architectural designs could be the basis of India’s efforts to meet its commitment towards climate change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project
- GAP Associates prides itself of being the pioneer and leading realtor inside Dholera SIR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer
- Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari
- An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22
- Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IAS Prelims exam: big good news for IAS aspirants
- Competition Heats-up for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 as the exam date is coming closer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donor Crew: The best donation aggregation platform in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox