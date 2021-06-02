Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shravan Gupta is an innovator. Here's what you need to know

Shravan Gupta is the market leader in the world of real estate.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The times we live has undergone tremendous change and people are also looking at building which appeals aesthetically to them. And one such person who uses innovation in making such unique building is Shravan Gupta. Today he is a household name in the real estate sector. And it may come as no surprise than that most office buildings today have the concept of eco spaces.

Mumbai is known as the financial capital of India and this city always have the lack of spaces. And Shravan Gupta has decided to adopt the method to improve the city’s office buildings by incorporating these concepts in the office buildings. Some salient features of the buildings made by Innovators like Shravan Gupta are:

Large spaces- It is the need of the hour to have a large open space in each office building. This gives the illusion of space and promotes the concept of natural air in the office atmosphere. It gives the feeling of relaxation after a hard day’s work.

Terrace gardens- It’s rare to have a terrace in office buildings and Shravan Gupta is catching up on this trend. Most of his office buildings in Delhi have a terrace garden which is usually filled with plants. And it has made Shravan Gupta’s Building very unique and different.

Better business environment- Most meetings are conducted indoors but when there is a large open area in the office compound. It is possible to have the business meetings outside too. This drives more business to the company giving out the positive thoughts.

These latest developments have made Shravan Gupta the market leader in the world of real estate. And his company has grown tremendously in the coming years with an aim to conquer the business world. It makes sense to be the part of the team which wants to promote uniqueness and choose Shravan Gupta.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

