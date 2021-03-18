Home / Brand Post / Shravan Gupta of MGF group leads the talk in infrastructure development
Shravan Gupta of MGF group leads the talk in infrastructure development

The company offers a broad range of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial spaces with great aesthetics and luxurious living standards.
MAR 18, 2021
Shravan Gupta

With an experience of over three decades in delivering on the promise of an unmatched way of life, the MGF Group has constantly innovated and evolved itself in providing contemporary infrastructure solutions to scores of trendsetting development projects. The company offers a broad range of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial spaces with great aesthetics and luxurious living standards.

With a robust know-how of the infrastructure development of today's day and age, the MGF group is understanding the needs of a vibrant world, based out of the national capital, New Delhi, India, the firm has led some breathtaking projects under their supervision and have been hailed globally for their sound practises in real estate.

Shravan Gupta, the visionary MD and Chairman of the MGF group is very clear about the company’s strategy in real estate development. He asserts, "At MGF we first identify and acquire key land locations through the adoption of best practices internationally. We then develop premium real estate products across various categories with the help of experienced professional teams. Our emphasis at all stages is on technological advances and techniques along with performance standards and excellence in service quality"

In summation, Shravan Gupta says, "The MGF Group believes in creating value that lasts.Today, we are debt-free company and have a 3000-acre land bank. With experience of over three decades in delivering on the promise of an unmatched way of life, we have constantly innovated and evolved. Understanding the needs of a vibrant world, we are committed to developing integrated townships with world-class infrastructure that complements the development". The MGF Group is on the threshold of stepping into a bright future with leading sustainable developments.

The highly committed and dexterous team at MGF has made their inroads into projects that are expanded in the horizons of home, retail, commercial, hospitality and infrastructure of the real estate industry. The impeccable product delivery of its founding group since 1930 makes the firm a leading stalwart in the real estate market with a top-notch work ethic that has sustained the test of time.

