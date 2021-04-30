Shravya Bhinder's journey to becoming a bestselling writer

Romance is one of the most loved genres in India and with proper crisp and uniqueness such novels reach the right hearts. This is proved by popular Indian novelist and author Shravya Bhinder who is today India's one of the best selling authors. Her books became so famous that her first book sold more than 1 Lakh copies in the first year itself. She can be called an independent author too who self published on Kindle and thus becoming people's favourite.

Shravya's books 'Something I Never Told You' and 'To You With Love' has gained her much popularity and fame, making her fans wait for her next book. Both the romantic novels are perfect ode of love. The books that would make anyone go aww. What makes her different is the way she pens her thoughts. Easy to understand and penetrating straight in the hearts of people. Her words acts an invincible when it comes to romantic concepts.

Speaking about this pride of being India's one of top authors, Bhinder says, "It's an absolute privilege. I self published my book on Kindle and I was astonished looking at all the love and adulation that I received. I never thought it could happen so quick and so beautifully. Have some really good concepts in mind and shall bring it in front of everyone soon. Thank you for all the love."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

