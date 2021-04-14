Shrey Yadav shares insights to help your business grow

His fans on social media follow him diligently, and he has the power to mound minds in any direction he prefers through his strong influencing skills.

All of 16, and Shrey is ruling the social media, with a huge fan following that is unbelievably increasing by the day. So, what makes this young Gurugram bred lad a darling of the online world? His engagement with his audience is so intense that they go by his word, which makes him one of the most sought-after influencers we have today.

Shrey Yadav is the founder of digital marketing company Glitch Digital. He is also an author on many top publications like Entrepreneur, thrive etc. He has helped a lot of brands to build online credibility and help them gain consciousness about the online digital media and press his clients not only ranges from India but also from overseas and He has a very strong field of connections and clientele.

Many brands and individuals are leaning heavily towards social media influencers for a better exposure and engagement with their audiences making such influencers an important part of their online marketing strategy. Shrey has an unbeatable strategic approach which differs from business to business. Many brands are unable to get the desired results in spite of various applied strategies and that’s where experts like Shrey come into picture. He has been exceptionally successful in planning online strategies which has helped hordes of brands and individuals achieve their targets in a very short period.

Shrey shares with us some tips which are extremely useful for brands and budding entrepreneurs who have been constantly failing in pushing their business towards growth.

Zero down your Target Audience

A business strategy will fail miserably if one does not plan in advance as to which audience they need to target. If one has a clothing brand, targeting an Instagram audience would be much more fruitful than targeting audiences on other platforms like Twitter. So, plan your strategy in advance and then go for it.

Pick up your preferred field

A business fails due to lack of proper planning and approach, says Shrey and one of the most important points that should be considered is to catch hold of a particular field or niche in which you have expertise or experience instead of trying your hands on anything and everything that comes your way. This is one sure shot formula which would never fail you.

Outsource your work load

Many businesses once on track are overloaded with work. One mistake that an entrepreneur or a business owner makes is that he tries to accomplish all the tasks by himself or through his steady force of employees. This approach is totally wrong as it deviates the workforce from concentrating on the essentials, resulting in compromising on the quality of work. The best way is to outsource the workload and concentrate on the finer points which would help in pushing the business towards growth or expansion.

Follow transparent business policies

Shrey strongly feels that in order to be successful there has to be total transparency in your business workflow so that those who are working with you are aware of the business on goings which can help in avoiding operational errors.

“If one concentrates on some of these tips and strategies, they are definitely going to achieve the desired results” concludes Shrey.