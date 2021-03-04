Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) accredited with BRC certificate
The Bombay Stock Exchange has accredited Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) with BRC Certificate which is one of the GFSI recognized certification schemes. The BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification gives the brand (GOELD) an internationally recognized mark of food quality, safety and responsibility which state that company is growing with standard and value and its open worldwide with its strong commitment, corporate values, quality product & its overall presence in the market is a remarkable one.
Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) is FSSC 22000 CERTIFIED PLANT also registered with the JUHF' Halal Certificate for the Products “as printed on certificate" under registration no.1751.
GOELD is a 100% vegetarian frozen foods brand from Shri. Bajrang Alliance Limited, one of Central India’s leading business enterprises.
GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent. Major consignments are being shipped out to South East Asian major’s like New Zealand and Australia. It has also made committed entries into the UAE and has earmarked North America & Europe as key ports for trade.
Their range comprises of vegetarian cuisines, made at 100% vegetarian kitchens, targeted at Indian as well as global palettes across snacks, Indian and global breads range, Desserts and pre-cut vegetables. Their technology and human capital investments are encouraging for the frozen foods categories’ march across emerging markets.
Archit Goel, Director and CFO of GOELD, “GOELD is excited to get accredited with BRC Certificate which is one of the GFSI recognized certification schemes which gives our Brand (GOELD) an internationally recognized mark of food quality, safety and responsibility and expand our business network globally.”
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer
- Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari
- An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22
- Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IAS Prelims exam: big good news for IAS aspirants
- Competition Heats-up for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 as the exam date is coming closer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donor Crew: The best donation aggregation platform in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) accredited with BRC certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 National Award winners come together to make Ittar, a mature love story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taran Singh, an IIT alumnus & entrepreneur, guides with test preparation
- Melvano offers Foundation courses, Crash courses, & Test series. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Sarvesh Shrivastava shows how to successfully use SEO
- As per Sarvesh, the Search Engine Optimization process has changed leaps and bounds since he started and one needs to stay on top of the changes in the industry to succeed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
- Both of these who have achieved major goals in their lives and are moving indomitably towards a glorious future.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aavas Financiers celebrates its 10th Anniversary
- Aavas has continually endeavoured to stand true to its commitment. The testament of this is the smiles and better lives of over 1.2 lac families that have been served by Aavas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek Tiwari: Empowering the marginalised through scaled-up microfinance ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reshu Malhotra shines bright as the most celebrated makeup artist in showbiz
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox