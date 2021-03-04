Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) accredited with BRC certificate

The Bombay Stock Exchange has accredited Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) with BRC Certificate which is one of the GFSI recognized certification schemes. The BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification gives the brand (GOELD) an internationally recognized mark of food quality, safety and responsibility which state that company is growing with standard and value and its open worldwide with its strong commitment, corporate values, quality product & its overall presence in the market is a remarkable one.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) is FSSC 22000 CERTIFIED PLANT also registered with the JUHF' Halal Certificate for the Products “as printed on certificate" under registration no.1751.

GOELD is a 100% vegetarian frozen foods brand from Shri. Bajrang Alliance Limited, one of Central India’s leading business enterprises.

GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent. Major consignments are being shipped out to South East Asian major’s like New Zealand and Australia. It has also made committed entries into the UAE and has earmarked North America & Europe as key ports for trade.

Their range comprises of vegetarian cuisines, made at 100% vegetarian kitchens, targeted at Indian as well as global palettes across snacks, Indian and global breads range, Desserts and pre-cut vegetables. Their technology and human capital investments are encouraging for the frozen foods categories’ march across emerging markets.

Archit Goel, Director and CFO of GOELD, “GOELD is excited to get accredited with BRC Certificate which is one of the GFSI recognized certification schemes which gives our Brand (GOELD) an internationally recognized mark of food quality, safety and responsibility and expand our business network globally.”

