Shri Kuldeep Nikam talks about how to get closer to oneself in this chaos
- Shri Kuldeep Nikam shares that during his assessment of the present spiritual programs in the country, he found that our society lacked leadership.
2020 was one year that took over our physical and mental stability by a wild surprise. Things unfolded in unimaginable ways for the whole world and we were forced to stay inside our homes for many months at stretch.The new year, however, is a year of hope. The vaccine is just around the corner and many institutions are seeing a recovery. But it's not just the market that needed recovery. Our body needs it too.
Seeking an answer to how shall one get into a peaceful living, we spoke to the founder of Dattaprabodhinee Nyas Seva Trust, Shri Kuldeep Nikam. Blessed with Netra-Diksha by Tembhe Swami Maharaj, Kuldeep Nikam left the materialistic wants of the world at the age of 24 and spreads the knowledge of finding happiness and content in oneself. Here we present you some precious insights from the Datt-Bhakti Marg.
● Take social action initiatives
Shri Kuldeep Nikam feels that there's a great inequality in the society. He says that we often miss compassion and empathy in the ongoing hustle of this world. To get closer to oneself, one must have an empathetic gaze towards society. We must always strive to help one another. This is one practice that fills our heart with solace and mind with peace. This, as Shri Kuldeep Nikam, says, helps one have a restful sleep.
● Prepare and present your point of views
Shri Kuldeep Nikam shares that during his assessment of the present spiritual programs in the country, he found that our society lacked leadership. His research concluded that people believe more in following and not leading.
The humanitarian says that one should practise being more vocal in the new year. We should seek all the opportunities to put our opinion in the world. This fills our heart with pride and gives our soul a direction. This is one practice that will get you to wake up more motivated.
● Meditate and aim for peace
Today's world is a very chaotic one. Everyone is running after something. Shri Kuldeep Nikam suggests that one must meditate and levitate their soul. It should be an everyday practice to find a peaceful corner and connect to our thoughts. Meditation helps one think clearly and not get bogged down by all the negativity around.
This is a year that all of us aim to bounce back in life. We hope that the teachings of Shri Kuldeep Nikam's Datt-Bhakti Marg help you in the journey.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
