Shri Resume: A one-stop solution for creating your resume online

Your resume is one of the most important documents in a job search. People who have trouble writing their resumes must rely on friends and experienced resume writers to help them put together a document that looks professional on paper. ShriResume is one such company that can help you in making your resume look professional.

Writing a resume can be difficult if you lack faith in your abilities and are unable to demonstrate your qualifications. There's nothing wrong with asking for advice if you're not sure you can write a decent resume. Sending in a letter-perfect resume would give more respect than relying on shaky efforts. If you have decided to write your resume, Here are key items to include in your resume.

Contact Information. (Must include your name, phone number and email address)

Summary or Objective. (A resume summary will describe your work experience, while a resume objective will state your short-term goals. Make sure to keep this simple and 2-3 sentence section)

Work History.(If you have held any previous jobs (including internships!), this is where to put it. And it’s one of the first things a hiring manager wants to see on your resume. You should put it in chronological order.)

Education. (You should include your most recent and relevant education based on your level of experience. You should put it in chronological order.)

Soft Skills and Technical Skills. (Your skills section should include relevant technical or hard skills and soft skills. You can include any tools you’ve mastered or certifications you’ve obtained as well.)

Achievements and Awards.

Additional Sections ( If any)

The resume serves as a connection between the candidate and the potential employer. As a result, the value of a resume can never be overlooked. So, to make a good first impression, your resume must stand out from the crowd. Companies need resumes from candidates to choose the best candidates to work for them since they do not have enough time to interview every candidate.Tailor your resume for each job application by reviewing the job description for the requirements. Make your resume clean, professional and easy to read—employers only have a few seconds to review each application.

‘Shri Resume’ has developed software that can help you in creating a resume in just a few simple steps. All a person needs to do is just create an account on their website, on the dashboard click on the ‘Create New Resume, ’ which will take you to choose your template design. Then one has to fill in the details and further can customize the resume according to their need. One can adjust font, size and add a profile picture to the resume. Once it is done download and save it in pdf or word format.

The company not only provides a free plan but also offers a paid plan with more features at a minimal cost. With changing time and technology there has been an incredible change in software development which helps them to come up with software solutions for building one’s resume.

ShriResume.com offers free resignation letter templates, Cover Letters, Resume Samples and many other tools that make your job search journey easier and effective.

