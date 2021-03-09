Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar shares tips to be a successful digital marketer

Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar has always had people who inspired him to do the best. From PM of the country to his father, he has seen how they have worked hard in their life to achieve success. Shubham also wanted to create something of his own that will cater towards today's generation. Hence, he ventured into digital marketing and networking business.

In the past few years, Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar has worked for several big clients. He helped their social media pages have a wider reach. Some of his clients are happy with how he managed to create a strong presence of their business in the internet.

Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar is a perfect example of how data and technology should be rightly used in today's time. He managed to achieve this feat because he himself runs several instagram pages. The pages he handles have more than 5 lakh followers and every month, the reach and followers keep on increasing.

Shubham didn't take any professional training to create a name for himself in the digital world. He learned everything by his own and spent months to understand SEO, keywords, relevant hashtags and how to create content that gains people's attention.

About his success as a digital/networking marketer, Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar says, "Everyone loves spending time on the internet. But along with helping us keep distracted from the routine life, it is a sea full of opportunities. I know handling social media pages and helping people with their profiles and businesses grow online will give me a good growth and money. I am happy that my hard work is paying off."