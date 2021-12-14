SIBM Bengaluru hosts Utthaan - A Carnival of Colors!

India, 14th December 2021: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru hosted ‘Utthaan 2021’- an event that aimed to bring joy and happiness to the lives of underprivileged children from shelter homes all across Bengaluru, by organizing various fun-filled and educational activities.

The theme for this year’s event was “Rainbow’s Promise- Carnival of Colors” – an endeavour to fulfill the hopes and dreams of needy children from across NGOs in Bengaluru. These NGOs included Surabhi Foundation Trust, UPAY (Underprivileged Advancement by Youth), Home of Compassion, and Madilu Sevashrama. Despite being a yearly event on the SIBM Bengaluru calendar, the event was unique this year. This was the first year the event was not conducted as a one evening affair, but much more than that. Along with having fun, this year, the event aimed at providing children an opportunity to empower themselves with an abundance of valuable knowledge, which they can harness all through their lives. The event spanned around two weeks, from 29th September to 17th October.

It started with Meraki, a two-week teaching program that offered children valuable learnings to take back with them. This event was conducted from 29th September 2021 to 16th October 2021. Owing to the circumstances that arose due to the pandemic, the entire event was conducted smoothly in an online mode. As part of the event, volunteers from the institute came forward to impart knowledge across various disciplines to the students - such as General Behaviour, Vedic Maths, Art & Craft, Current Affairs, Spoken English, among others.

The entire event, in sync with its online nature, was covered diligently on social media, across all platforms on the official handles of the institute.

This was followed by Spandan, the grand finale of Utthaan. It was conducted on the 17th of October 2021. This was a fun-filled evening where the children of the participating NGOs showcased their talents and entertained the audience. Participant NGOs, students, as well as the alumni of the institute, were a part of this event. The evening also presented enjoyable performances of some students from the institute. After the sweet success of the two-week teaching program, this was a beautiful opportunity for the kids of the NGOs as well as the volunteers to unwind, and bond with each other. This event was conducted in a hybrid manner, with online and offline elements combined.

Running parallely with Meraki and Spandan all through the duration of Utthaan, was an initiative called Loving Hands. Through this initiative, the alumni of the college contributed monetarily for noble causes towards enriching the lives of the future generation of our country. In an effort to maximize monetary support, the platform was open for an extra week, and all those who were willing were encouraged to donate. Recognizing their social responsibility, many from the institute, faculty and students alike, participated in this initiative aimed at upliftment of the needy.

Along with having fun, this year, the event aimed at providing children an opportunity to empower themselves with an abundance of valuable knowledge, which they can harness all through their lives.

The entire event, in sync with its online nature, was covered diligently on social media, across all platforms on the official handles of the institute. Social media played a huge role in the success of Utthaan, as all events throughout the two weeks were wonderfully showcased and popularized. This resulted in widespread participation by the alumni as well as other interested individuals.

SIBM Bengaluru has always believed in going beyond to make a positive impact in the lives of the needy. Utthaan was a small step towards that bigger goal, which the institute aspires to achieve. To further strengthen this effort, the institute looks forward to hosting many more such events with a spectrum of activities in the future.

To know more visit: SIBM Bengaluru

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.