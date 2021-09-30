SIBM Nagpur launches new Program, MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management )

India, 30th September 2021: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Nagpur, a Constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, known as SIBM, Nagpur has recently launched an MBA (Food & Agri-Business Management) Programme. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management-Nagpur, the youngest B School in the SIU family, was established in 2019, with the aim of imparting world-class education to students and transforming them into upcoming top notch business leaders.

Agriculture employs probably the largest number of people in India, and is one of the largest contributions to the Indian (GDP). It also offers good scope for management professionals, in various functions, as the sector is now looking at modernization and also looking at different ways of doing business. Both these sectors are expected to provide employment opportunities going forward, considering the expected growth in both. The main objective of the new program is to provide skilled talent to the Food and Agri Business sectors to drive growth and efficiency in both of the sectors. This is a rigorous program, with heavy emphasis on practical learnings and project work.

The Food Sector, (Which is intrinsically linked to agriculture, more specifically the management of business operations) is gaining ground, looking at the forward requirement of agri-business, and the change in consumption patterns of food products, including processed/ frozen products. The processed food sector is expected to touch $ 535 billion in revenues by 2025-26, while the frozen Food Sector (in 2020) clocked ₹ 9879 crores in revenue. Both these sectors are expected to provide employment opportunities going forward, considering the expected growth in both.

ELIGIBILITY: - The candidate needs to clear SNAP (common entrance exam). Shortlisted candidates will go through a GE PIWAT process. The eligibility for applying for the program is Graduation from any recognised university/ Institution of national Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes). 25% of seats are reserved for Nagpur Domicile students.

For appearing the test candidate needs to register for SNAP 2021 online and pay the registration fees for the same. The SNAP registration fee for SNAP is ₹ 1950, and an additional ₹1000 for registration for SIBM Nagpur’s MBA (Food & Agri-Business Management). If a candidate wishes to apply for both MBA as well as MBA (FABM) programs, he / she will need to register and pay for both programs.

SIBM Nagpur offers a practical, application based education to its students. Following the principles of adult learning, SIBM Nagpur, promotes self - reliance and independent thinking in its students.

Symbiosis has been in the Management Education domain for well over 43 years. SIBM Nagpur seeks to build on this legacy, and provide the best in class education to its students.

For more details visit: - SIBM Nagpur

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.