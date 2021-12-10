SIBM Pune Conducts Panel Discussion On Demystifying AI and ML

India, 10th December 2021: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune held a panel discussion on Demystifying AI and ML: Creating Opportunities and Navigating Challenges to Deliver Value at its campus, located at Lavale Pune.

The panel members were from both industry and academia. Members from corporate were Dr R Venkateswaran - Chief Information Officer Persistent, and Mr Biswajit Mohapatra - Partner and Executive Director – IBM. The members from academia were Dr Yogesh Dwivedi - Professor of Digital Marketing & Innovation - School of Management - Swansea University, Dr Ketan Kotecha - Dean Faculty of Engineering - Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Dr Ramakrishnan Raman - Dean Faculty of Management -- Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The panel discussion was moderated by Prof. Sandeep Bhattacharya - Head - Corporate Relations SIBM Pune

The discussion was oriented towards several aspects including - How is “good” AI defined? What are the myths around AI? Are there common misconceptions? What are the challenges that the companies experience in implementing AI and ML? What do corporations see happening or being adopted in terms of AI by enterprise businesses in the near future? How will humans become more dependent on AI in the future? How will it impact on lifestyle? What are the benefits of AI from an end-user perspective?

The MBA and MAB (Innovation & Entrepreneurship) students immensely benefited from the session

The corporate interface team of SIBM Pune coordinated in running the panel discussion with the help and support from the placement advisory team and the Information Systems and Media Relations Team.

