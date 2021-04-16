Siddhant Issar’s next, Sanghaar The Massacre, isn't your typical short film

Actor Siddhant Issar, who is gearing up for the release of his next short film Sanghaar The Massacre on April 16th, 2021 feels that it is a short film unlike the rest. It really isn't aimed at trying to be too arty crafty, over intelligent or pseudo-intellectual. It's a fun watch and an action-packed entertainer. It’s an entertaining movie with dark humor, action, dance and also gives an undercurrent message.

Siddhant Issar says, “It is a massy film for rural India. I've targeted masses of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, MP, Haryana, interiors of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Everyone who rejoiced when India beats Pakistan in a cricket match was done will enjoy watching this short film. It’s going to be a short film which will entertain you and also give a strong message.”

“Although a short film, the scale and production value are that of a mainstream full length feature film. My father Puneet Issar and other veterans like Satyajit Puri and Gufi Paintal will be seen in the film as well."

“The short film opposes violence against peaceful sages and also condemns all forms of animal cruelty, especially cow slaughter. We screened the film for several saints and sages across India, the were happy to see it and blessed us, offering their support in many forms. They were happy that Sanghar The Massacre is a throwback to good old-fashioned values. When it was good to be right. It sends out a clear message that one must take a stand for what is right, stand up against wrong and raise a voice against injustice,” he continues.

He further shares, “My YouTube channel Showman Theatre Productions and Sanghaar The Massacre are my first baby steps in this direction, in promoting such content. Several narratives in the past have portrayed saints, priests, spiritual people and sages in a very poor light, either a Baba is a Pakhandi or else he is a weak, poor, beggar like asking for bheeksha and food. Sanghaar The Massacre does not show this old stereotypical image of Sages and Saints. If Sudhama was a Saint, so was Bhagwaan Parshuraam !!”

" In times of Corona and the lockdown disrupting things again. I feel Sanghaar will be a provide good entertainment and also some enlightenment for people sitting locked up at home. "

Sanghaar The Massacre will be releasing on the 16th of April 2021. On YouTube Channel - Showman Theatre Productions.

