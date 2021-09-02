Siddharth Gupta, MD, Hicks Thermometers Limited: Revolutionizing Healthcare

A well-established and highly respected medical equipment manufacturer and exporter, Hicks has gained a remarkable place in the industry by serving the stakeholders with its well-diversified portfolio of products. Apart from state-of-the-art thermometers that it has been manufacturing in India since 1962, it has such a huge inventory of over 103 exclusive products in its basket.

As one-stop-shop for healthcare products including BP monitor, pulse oxymeter, ear buds, condoms, hospital surgical products, malaria test kits, pragnency test kits, Hicks continues to be a market leader in thermometer segment. Recently Hicks has also entered condoms segment with one-of-a-kind condoms brand ‘Sensex’.

Mr. Siddharth Gupta, MD, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited said, “During pandemic we have been very aggressive in hygiene category and we have also launched hand sanatisers, body wipes breathing hygiene products and we are very active into these categories. Concurrently, we have introduced condoms as well, as we felt entire hygiene should be promoted and hygiene as a sector should not be limited to just hand hygiene.”

Recently Hicks has come up with yet other innovative product in thermometer segment. Hicks, the best thermometer company in India has launched exclusive Mercury-Free Thermometer that has all the readings and accuracy similar to that of a mercury thermometer. Considering that Mercury is a hazardous and poisonous substance, Hicks has launched this eco-friendly Mercury-Free Thermometer which contains a non-toxic substance named, “Galinstan” that perfectly replaces mercury giving adequate results equivalent to a Mercury Thermometer. Correspondingly, it has a magnifying case as well which makes it an easy-to-use device.

A technology driven company, Hicks continually incorporates internationally accepted technologies and techniques for production. This ensures requisite standards in terms of quality and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, it also enables Hicks to meet the scheduled deliveries. In thermometers segment alone, Hicks commands more than 50% of the market share in India and among its notable clientele include Apollo, Mankind, Lacto, Pfizer, Cadila, C&C, Christian medical college, just to name a few among many others. Over the years, Hicks has gained a remarkable place in the industry through its innovative and impressive customer service.

All the healthcare products of Hicks are manufactured in accordance with the internationally accepted norms and regulations. It follows the principles of Total Quality Management and have ISO 9001:2000 certification. Its manufacturing unit is located at Aligarh, a widely known industrial place situated in Uttar Pradesh at a distance of just 135 km from New Delhi.

The production unit is spread over an area of 7000 square yards and it’s equipped with high-end manufacturing facilities and ultra clean environment - a mandatory for the production of thermometer and Medical Disposable. Recently Hicks has announced an ambitious plan to more than double its pan-India dealers and distributors network in the next couple of years.

“We have one of the widest distribution reach from J&K to Tamil Nadu, and we are aggressively expanding it. Hicks is on a mission to reinforce its strategic foothold in the country with an aim to move closer to its customers in order to provide best-in-class services to them,” informed Mr. Gupta.

The company which has already registered a strong presence in Indian healthcare market through its nationwide network of over 4500 distributors is now gearing up to expand its presence through appointing over 10000 channel partners in next couple of years. A technology driven company, Hicks continually incorporates internationally accepted technologies and techniques for production and it compromises on quality.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.