Siddharth Nayak establishes himself as a trusted entrepreneur of India

It’s difficult to quantify exactly how important trust is for an entrepreneur. For business owners, a lack of trust is your biggest expense. It may take years for a Founder or an Executive to develop the trust of his or her employees, but only moments to lose. Without trust, transactions cannot occur, influence is destroyed, leaders can lose teams and salespeople can lose sales. The list goes on. Trust and relationships, much more than money, are the currency of business. Siddharth Nayak is one such entrepreneur who has this Currency of Business in abundance.

There are many reasons why Siddharth Nayak is trusted by not just the top private companies of India but also various government bodies for their tech projects, who want to outsource or want advice over. Apart from this, many potential entrepreneurs approach Siddharth regarding guidance and execution over their ideas. Many clients of his have seen their app ideas go from Ideation to IPO stage with Siddharth.

From building the technology to help his clients raise Investments in order to expand the venture, Siddharth has helped various successful companies and truly knows how to build a Successful App or Internet Company.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about what it takes to run a successful online business. I find that even experienced business owners often underestimate the time, energy and skill it takes to really succeed online. Some people think they can build an online empire in their spare time. They put most of their time and effort into their 9-5 job, then fiddle with their business when they feel like it. Successful online businesses are rarely built this way. If you treat it like a hobby, it will stay a hobby. Give your online business the attention it deserves and treat it like the real business it is.”, says Siddharth.

Siddharth is a believer in the quote. People buy into the leader before they buy into the vision, and that is why he profoundly knows how important building trust is.

To Connect with Siddharth, you can message him on Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/siddharthnayak00

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.