Signzy’s Video KYC can help fight ID theft and financial fraud
- Signzy harnesses the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence to perform comprehensive identity verification using liveliness checks, image forensics, face matching and a randomized set of questions.
Cybercrime figures are high in recent times, especially since the pandemic, with network vulnerabilities and mining of consumers’ personal data being frequently reported. According to the NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report 2019, 39% of respondents in India were impacted by identity theft last year alone. Malware attacks can allow cybercriminals to take control over your systems and access your personal information and financial data, which can lead to crimes based on identity theft. In this age of digitization, data and personally identifiable information are of great value to cybercriminals, as they can be sold to data brokers while doing any type of advertising or marketing. Cyber Safety, therefore, has never been more important.
Video KYC in combating ID fraud
Ankit Ratan, cofounder of Signzy says, “The video-based customer identification process has gained a lot of attention majorly from banking and other financial institutions. The digitalization of the KYC verification process by using video into your onboarding process can save BFSIs significant amounts of time and money. It can help them deliver an end-to-end customer engagement for a seamless onboarding experience while ensuring quicker KYC completion at a lower cost and higher customer satisfaction. Another benefit of using video in the KYC verification process is that it can help to detect fraud or any malicious activity.”
How Signzy’s Video KYC solution can help
Signzy harnesses the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence to perform comprehensive identity verification using liveliness checks, image forensics, face matching and a randomized set of questions. The solution offers inherent safety by making the process directly between the bank and the consumer and is completely paperless and contactless.
The fintech’s comprehensive set of APIs not only perform checks against the uploaded ID but also against the customer/user. Some unique features of Signzy’s VideoKYC solution is given below:
Feature summary
Real-time PAN verification: Text Match is used to match the fields on a PAN card with the Aadhaar data
Matching face on ID with face in video: Take instantaneous high quality screenshots of ID and compare with face in video for thorough check
Unlimited video storage and instant retrieval: No need to store documents, easily retrieve recorded video and captured documents
Geo-location capture and IP check: Detect Proxy or VPN connection and check against known blacklists for reports of spam and abuse
End-to-end encryption for video, channel, and communication: Security protocols followed for maximum data security
Liveliness check for video: Avoid risk of pre-recorded videos and spoof detection
Digital forgery check on the displayed ID proof: Checks to avoid use of forged ids
Customer identity verification through offline Aadhaar XML: Secure and fast extraction of data from aadhar xml
Time stamp and audit trail for every application and video interaction
With comprehensive checks and balances, Signzy’s VideoKYC solution is able to catch and mitigate frauds effectively.
The company’s solution also supports the latest browsers for desktops and mobile devices. It’s product works with 92.8% of all desktop browsers and 94.71% of all mobile browsers.
Financial institutions working with Signzy get the following advantages:
Upto 50% reduction in customer drop-offs
Upto 70% reduced back office overheads (upto 70%)
End to end encryption for video, channel, communication helps in fighting identity fraud
Resolution of KYC compliance issues
Customisable features
Reduced onboarding time and streamlining the whole process through automation provides significant competitive advantage
Reach to customers in remote locations even those with low bandwidth
Some benefits that customers through Signzy’s video KYC solution:
Easy access to financial services for users from areas not easily accessible conventionally
Enhanced user experience ensuring hassle free digital verification
VideoKYC capable of processing over 2 lakh documents per day.
Finish the whole process in 3-5 minutes instead of few days
Human verification specialist/KYC expert’s live assistance
Ankit adds that “Performing identity verification while onboarding customers is a requirement every bank and financial institution has to fulfil. With the development of new digital services that are being offered to the customers, these institutions must employ digitally advanced verification solutions to overcome the growing risk of frauds and money laundering to remain relevant to their customers.”
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Aggarwal – The businessman who exudes confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After a successful launch in Europe, #CodeAtHome comes to India
- As India makes strides towards widening access of digital resources at the grass root levels, particularly among the women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart ways to get lower interest rates on your personal loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In conversation with Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#LiveItUp 2021 by Godrej L’Affaire is the ultimate binge watch this weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best ways to increase YouTube subscribers: Stormviews
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ace digital marketing expert and fitness model Umesh Sharma
- Umesh says he's also an avid reader, a traveler who likes to explore new things and a fitness freak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Surani thanks Bollywood celebrities for helping dancers during lockdown
- In order to do something for this community Raj has urged to help the background dancers and many celebrities like Amitabh Bachhan Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif came forward to help them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Ash Straughn - A leader in the business coaching space
- Ash is leaving no stone unturned to emerge as a successful business coach in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan A. Khanna spills the beans regarding India's first medical drama series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Show stoppers-The band making it big in the industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growth of India Fantasy Cricket industry catalysed by apps like GoSuper11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recalibrating the ‘MBA’ for better alignment with the recruiter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faraaz Chapra signs ₹4000 cr IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox