Silicon Valley-based Founder Institute launches startup accelerator in Mumbai

The Founder Institute (FI), the world's largest pre-seed accelerator, announced today that it is officially launching its newest chapter in Mumbai. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across 200 cities, the Founder Institute provides high-potential entrepreneurs and teams with the devoted support network and structured growth process needed to get to traction and funding. Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building an enduring technology in Mumbai is invited to apply to the Mumbai Virtual 2021 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/apply/mumbai

In an effort to ensure the health and safety of the program's mentors, partners, and participants, this Founder Institute cohort will be held completely online, allowing anyone to build a business alongside some of Mumbai's top entrepreneurs and investors from the comfort of home. The Mumbai Virtual 2021 Founder Institute will also host a series of free online startup events, where attendees can learn how to build a company and learn more about the program. See the full list of events at http://fi.co/events/mumbai.

Leading the efforts to launch the Founder Institute in Mumbai are local startup leaders Chintan Oza. In addition, many of the region’s top startup investors, founders, and executives have expressed interest in mentoring entrepreneurs in the program:

The Founder Institute Mumbai Virtual 2021 pre-seed accelerator program begins on October 19th, 2021, and aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs looking to build solutions for the future will have the opportunity to:

• Get constant feedback and regular office hours with 50+ Mumbai Mentors, investors, and entrepreneurs.

• Make quick progress on their business using a proven, structured process to get to traction and funding that has helped alumni build great products and raise over $975M in funding.

• Get fast-tracked to a suite of post-programs, including Funding Lab, to continue getting expert support for years to come.

• Expand their support network to include startup founders, CEOs, and investors from the Founder Institute’s global network of 5,000+ alumni and 20,000+ mentors across 200+ cities.

Anybody who is interested can apply to the Mumbai Virtual 2021 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/apply/mumbai. Learn more about the Founder Institute at FI.co

