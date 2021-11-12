Simpliv Learning vs Udemy - The better digital learning platform

Learning has been an important aspect of our lives. However, the pandemic has brought immense changes in our learning. Now, we are more inclined towards digital learning platforms for a variety of reasons. They are cheaper and more effective than traditional learning systems.

There is an increase in Internet users, and people have started preferring online learning more. Due to this, numerous online learning platforms are appearing in the market that has led to confusion. People are not sure which platform is beneficial for them. Following is the comparison of Simpliv Learning and Udemy. The comparison will help to determine which is the best digital learning platform for you.

Course Variety

Simpliv Learning

It has over 5500+ courses in more than 150+ categories. Even though the number is small, the categories are still diverse, ranging from IT and Software Systems, Marketing, and Music to Academic and individual Development.

Udemy

It offers more than 130,000+ courses in over 3000+ categories. The categories range from Lifestyle, Languages, and Photography to business and Management, etc. Udemy claims to have the largest selection of courses in the world.

Course Quality

Simpliv Learning

The recordings and the live sessions have high video quality production. The faculty includes only the best and the experts. Over 4200+ authors are working for the delivery of the best content. Moreover, they consistently upgrade their content and the system to keep up with the fast pace of the market. The recordings are very professional and do not have any glitches. They produce courses of high quality. They believe that quality should be the core of any online learning platform as it determines the value of that platform.

Udemy

Despite having the most number of topics, it does guarantee the quality of the courses. The quality varies from low to high. The teaching faculty does not have only professionals. While some courses are recorded by experts, others consist of amateurs. It is for people to become instructors, and as a result, it has teachers of all levels. Since the courses depend on the instructor, their consistency varies. Moreover, the video and recording quality depends on the course, and you cannot expect quality from every course.

Price and Discounts

Simpliv Learning

Simpliv Learning has something for everyone. The courses are designed to provide training at an affordable price. Since they mainly target college, university students and professionals, their course price starts from as low as $2.99, and some are free-of-cost. The best and unique aspect about Simpliv Learning is that they are open to giving a discount on the courses as per the student’s or the user’s requirements. This feature is unavailable even on the largest online learning platforms.

Udemy

The course prices range from $11 to $300 and some for free. Since the quality and level of the instructor are not guaranteed, you never know if you will receive your money’s worth. It simply means that after paying $300 for a course, it is possible that it does not have the content you are looking for. Even with the constant discounts, their courses seem to be a bit on the pricier side.

Course Presentation

Simpliv Learning

Simpliv Learning offers text, audio, and video lectures so the student can learn as per their preference. They provide you with supplementary resources with real-world examples that will help you apply everything you have learnt practically. The resources are well-built and hold value. They can either buy a course that is pre-recorded or has a live class at their convenience. They also provide virtual classroom training. It is easy to navigate through the course, and you will have instant access to help if needed.

Udemy

While the interface is easy to navigate through, the quality of the course depends on the instructor. They only have recorded video courses, and you might or might get a reply from the instructor in case you have any doubt, and it can take however long to receive a response. There is little to no interaction, and it is not a one-on-one learning session.

Certifications

Both Simpliv Learning and Udemy provide you with completion certifications.

Conclusion:

Simpliv Learning seems to have better scoring in almost all the categories. Although Udemy offers a wide variety of courses, Simpliv Learning beats it in quality, consistency, and accountability. An online learning platform does not only depend on the number of courses. Instead, the quality is of utmost importance. Simpliv Learning has more education to all at an affordable price aspect.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.