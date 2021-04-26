Simply world-class dentistry in London

Invis London dental clinic has earned a reputation as one of the most prestigious dental clinics in the United Kingdom.

To assist them in this endeavour, they have assembled a squad of dentistry elite with unrivalled dental experience. They also have exceptional total dental coverage under one roof, and their flagship practice is a consistent recipient of dental industry awards.

Established on the principle of providing superior, pain-free treatment with the very finest dental experts, many of their physicians were chosen because of their world-class experience, attention to detail, and quality of service.

Technology leaders

They have also invested in digital printing, the most recent 3D planning tools, and printers as one of the most technologically sophisticated clinics in the UK. This assures that their patients receive precise dentistry in which every aspect is meticulously prepared. If they are straightening teeth, implanting teeth, or planning a perfect smile makeover, digital dentistry is essential to the process.

Everything under one roof

Invis London has an unrivalled array of oral health facilities all under one roof. Including dental check-ups to specialized fields such as dental implants, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics, their loving, expert team will provide any care a person needs or need in their modern polyclinic.

Straight teeth, your way

Invis London is an Invisalign Diamond Plus Provider orthodontic clinic in London. From Invisalign straightforward aligners to standard incognito and lingual braces, they bring every tooth straightening device in the market to meet their clients' needs and budgets. To ensure the best possible results, all of their teeth straightening procedures are digitally designed and overseen by a professional orthodontist.

Outstanding dental care

From a single missing or stained tooth to a full smile makeover, the cosmetic dentistry team at Invis Dental Clinic is world-renowned for consistently achieving excellent aesthetic outcomes. Each tooth is custom-made for each patient. All of their cosmetic restorations are made with a mixture of new technologies and the technical abilities of a world-renowned master ceramist.

Their world-class staff provides a wide range of cosmetic and general dentistry treatments to patients, including oral hygiene, periodontal washing, root canal therapy, white fillings, Invisalign and more. They also do oral cancer screenings.

Work with nervous patients

Their principal dentist has over 15 years of experience dealing with anxious patients and has done over 6,000 relaxation sedation procedures as well as (needle-free sedation) when necessary. The clinic is Dental Phobia Certified, and distressed patients are welcome to bring a friend or family member with them to appointments.

Their promise to you

They have the highest level of treatment by using cutting-edge technology and high-quality products. They only have appropriate treatments and make every effort to provide them on schedule. If an unexpected wait occurs, they will notify people as soon as practicable.

They value referrals: it is the highest praise one will get when patients refer their friends or relatives to them.

Scared of the dentist?

Not everybody enjoys going to the dentist. Invis London is there to assist, whether it causes one to break out in a cold sweat or the possibility of therapy prevents one from making an appointment at all.

They began by shaking up all old-fashioned and out-of-date dentistry, creating a humid, inviting atmosphere that feels more like a relaxed salon than the dental clinics one might be used to.

They also have gone a step further towards embracing stressed and anxious people by being Phobia-Certified. The gentler dentistry practiced at Invis Dental Clinic has attracted fans from all over the world, and many former phobics are looking forward to their appointments.

Relax, this is no ordinary dental clinic.

Along with leading London cosmetic dentists Dr. Daniel Bronsky and Dr. Thomas Cook, the team at Invis Dental Clinic London have worked hard to make the visit as comfortable as possible.

“We want you to feel at ease in our welcoming office. The interior is decidedly non-clinical, with comforting features that would be appreciated in any home”, says Dr. Bronsky.

He adds, “You'll sound as though you've entered an upscale boutique or an art museum. You can feel free and comfortable when surrounded by cutting-edge technologies and art inspired by classical and modern architecture. You will unwind by watching a movie on our large plasma screen television or listening to calming music on our Bang & Olufsen sound system.”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Outstanding dental care From a single missing or stained tooth to a full smile makeover, the cosmetic dentistry team at Invis Dental Clinic is world-renowned for consistently achieving excellent aesthetic outcomes. Each tooth is custom-made for each patient. All of their cosmetic restorations are made with a mixture of new technologies and the technical abilities of a world-renowned master ceramist. Their world-class staff provides a wide range of cosmetic and general dentistry treatments to patients, including oral hygiene, periodontal washing, root canal therapy, white fillings, Invisalign and more. They also do oral cancer screenings. 