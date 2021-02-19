Simran Balar Jain has answers to all your queries related to female hygiene

Yesterday evening, we had a chat with Simran Balar Jain over chai. What got us hooked was her enthusiasm and passion for content creation. Rising to fame in the TikTok world with more than 355k followers, Simran Balar Jain built her Instagram reels and IGTV game just as swiftly. If you browse through her Instagram, “Crazy, fun, interactive and informative” is what you’ll see! Now isn’t that the type of content all of us devour.

When we asked Simran Balar Jain, what got her started, the excitement she had syncs with the diversity of her topics. She started blogging in the final year of college, and wrote fashion stories on themoodyvibe.com. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and travel blogging. She describes to me that her love for being in front of the camera, pushed her to make content. “When you’re passionate about something, it doesn’t really feel like work. It’s called spreading happiness,”she says. Recently about 8 months ago, she took a leap of faith and started making TikToks on women’s hygiene and health. This content spread like a wildfire on TikTok. The response she got made her want to work more in this niche. What got her started in this arena is the sheer absence of sexual education in the country. She adds that very few made this type of content and thus, she started her journey. Her content was accepted and cherished a lot in the TikTok community. After the fall of TikTok, Instagram gave birth to reels. She took an impulsive step and aired her first reel on women’s health and hygiene on Instagram. The response was shocking she says, “I didn’t know I’d get this much love and appreciation on Instagram. Now there’s no looking back.” Today she has about 15 episodes on Instagram. So we asked her, "Why didn’t you start with Instagram?” With an embarrassing smile on her face she says “I was afraid that Instagrammers would judge me!”

On her Instagram, Simran Balar Jain has a variety of content to maintain a balance and not overdo any one of the niche. While planning her Women's hygiene series, she follows an extensive process to create the best possible videos. After having interacted with her friends, family and audience, she shortlists a topic and consults her gynaecologist. Then after immersing herself in several books and magazines, she adds her ideas to make the script interesting and then proceeds with the production. As of now, she works alone but for 2021, she aims to expand her team with more like-minded individuals and experts. Apart from the women’s hygiene series, she makes travel vlogs, fashion haul reels and much more.

When we asked Simran Balar Jain, “What is your ultimate goal from making content on Women’s hygiene?” she had an answer ready. She tells me, “It is all about spreading awareness. My content is mostly in Hindi language which makes it easier for audience to understand. Hindi content helps me reach a wider user base. And that is also the reason I chose social media as the landing page. Today almost everyone is on either of the networks. I always aim to make content that is factually correct because I see a lot of individuals supporting and waiting for my videos. And that tells me, they love my content. So I want to keep educating and erasing the taboo of sexual health.”

Simran Balar Jain, while she started this venture, didn’t always have the full support of her family. To start with, she took up a job as a Business Development Executive for a year. When she started making a mark in the Influencer Industry, she quit her job and created content full time. She says, “In the beginning I wasn’t always so sure of what kind of content I want to create, but over time, I got clarity.” Hate and trolls never stopped Simran Balar Jain from doing what she does. With positive energy on one hand and constructive criticism on the other, she moves forward.

Her father is her biggest source of inspiration. He often tells her his business stories that Simran Balar Jain relates to. These stories makes her think that this is what she was born to do. What keeps her going is her own voice. As she describes it, “I am my own person, I make my own decisions and that gives me my own voice. It’s like I am my own boss! I love creating content, it is what makes me happy. When you’re doing things that you love, you are grateful for the person that you become, the work that you do and then you just keep on doing that.”

Content creation for Simran Balar Jain is documenting subjects that are unexplored. It is talking about things no one talks about, and she drives this energy through her videos. She believes that videos have a personal touch and audience relates to it more. On Instagram, she makes vertical format videos that make it difficult to post on YouTube. But she plans on changing that in 2021. She says she wants to touch all social mediums and do cross promotions to expand her audience. After having her content stolen twice, she now watermarks all her videos. In 2021 she says, “I want to keep growing, keep talking about uncomfortable topics, keep normalising sexual education and keep making content for people.”

The content on Simran Balar Jain’s Instagram is growing rapidly every day. She surrounds herself with three mantras – consistency, conscious quality content and commitment. To anyone who asks her for tips, these 3 Cs are her staple. Simran Balar Jain looks forward to tackling new challenges in 2021, and erasing taboos one video at a time.

