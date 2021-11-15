SIMS PPP model to create holistic development in higher education

15th November 2021 :- Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) is the only MBA Institute in India with a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) between Symbiosis and Govt of India (Ministry of Defence) since 2002 for its flagship full-time 2 year MBA programme. The partnership has been helpful in overall program efficiency and transparency. The course is primarily for Defence Personnel and their Dependents with some seats reserved for civilian candidates. This process brings out the best in both categories of students and ensures holistic development in education. SIMS, a premier Management Institute ranked amongst the top B Schools in India is progressing the business acumen among the youths since 1993.

Being an ISO 9001:2015 quality certified management institute, SIMS is one of the three institutes in Western India with accreditation of ‘Centre for Corporate Governance of the 'National Foundation of Corporate Governance' (established by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and CII) and one of the few recognized as a center for Entrepreneurship by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. Of India. SIMS also have 'Incubation Centre’ approved as a Business Incubator by the Ministry of MSME. All these features help in the overall development of the students to become Industry ready managers.

Brig Dr. Rajiv Divekar, Director of SIMS says, “At SIMS, we nurture young leaders with a passion for performance-oriented work. The PPP between Symbiosis and Government of India is providing the two-way communication between both category students and thus helps them to get ethical and value-based learning to contribute towards knowledge generation and dissemination to nurture creativity and encourage business acumen.”

SIMS has academic collaborations with Leeds Beckett University, UK; Hochschule Bremen University of Applied Sciences, Germany; Berlin School of Economics & Law, Germany & IESEG School of Management, France for various academic programmes. SIMS has 8 Bloomberg Terminals which facilitate student learning by enabling them to get live financial and economic data of companies across the globe.

SIMS faculty are amongst the best and have many research publications in top-rated research journals to their credit. SIMS has numerous live projects, consulting assignments, and development programmes for Corporates. SIMS breeds achievers and leaders. SIMS students have made a mark by winning numerous national-level B School Competitions, presenting papers in various research conferences, and publishing research articles and research papers in various research journals.

SIMS boasts of a very large, active and dedicated alumni network. SIMS alumni have broken into the glass ceiling and are CEOs, CFOs and many have turned entrepreneurs. SIMS has an enviable placement record with top Companies such as Deloitte, JP Morgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Infosys, TCS, Gartner, ICICI, HDFC, GE, Eaton Tech, Marsh, Mother Dairy, SBI, Religare Securities, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors, Tally Solutions, WNS, etc, thus gives the best ROI on fees to CTC ratio (150 - 200%).

SIMS has an ergonomically designed and ideally located campus in the heart of Pune. It provides state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure with all facilities like secure residential hostel, mess, sports, swimming pool, health club, auditorium etc. A large number of academic, cultural, and art clubs give students an opportunity to develop leadership qualities & grow holistically.

For more details, visit - https://www.sims.edu/



Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.