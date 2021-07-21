Singer and artist Ashok Ojha defines music in the best way possible

The importance music holds in everyone’s life is unmatchable. Every individual has a different meaning to music. For some, it is a stressbuster and for a few, it is a way to uplift mood. However, there are a few exceptions who have different connotations to music. Singer Ashok Ojha aptly describes what music means to him. While music remains an integral part of his life, the singer calls it a way of storytelling.

Unlike others, Ashok has been fond of music as he feels that it has an important story to be conveyed. “We live in a time where music is peppy and all about burning the dance floor. However, I believe that music has a lot more to offer as it builds connection like no other art”, he revealed. Beginning his journey as a singer at a very early age, Ashok has participated in different musical events and competitions. According to him, music can deliver a story merely by its lyrics.

He further went on to say that along with the melodious tunes, the lyrics of a song play a crucial role. Taking cues from the veteran singer Kishore Kumar, Ashok over the years has improvised his singing skills. Elaborating further about how he sees music, Ashok said, “I see music as a connection that has prospered with time. Nothing is joyous than humming songs that are meaningful yet have a positive impact on people.

Coming from an engineering background, Ashok is an electrical engineer and has worked with an Australian company. Currently residing in Australia, Ashok has joined hands with many music labels and has collaborations with well-known names from the music industry. A true fan of romantic music, Ashok has always left everyone spellbound with his soothing voice. While growing up, he has admired the works of popular singers like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Udit Narayan.

On the professional front, Ashok’s upcoming project is with composer Sugat Dhanvijay. He also has his dream project where he will come together with the veteran singer Alka Yagnik. His other projects include songs and music videos with well-known recording labels and production houses. Looking at his interesting line-up of projects, we are hoping to see the best works from this talented man soon.

