Singer Arif Kohli opens up about his love for music & his upcoming song Chan Ji

Remember when two years ago we heard a beautiful, melodious rendition of Tu Mila and couldn't stop humming it? We owe it to Arif Kohli. The supremely talented musician instantly won hearts with tunes. And while that tune continues to play in our hearts, Arif is all set to release his new song, Chan Ji.

Arif hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District. Apart from being the brilliant musician that he is, Arif is also a crypto trader and runs his Youtube channel that boasts songs with more than 120K views.

"I am very excited about my upcoming song. It's very close to my heart as it's been shot in my town. Whether it's the picturization or the lyrics, I'm sure that music lovers will definitely love Chan Ji," says Arif.

After releasing two beautiful songs, Arif's Chan Ji will be releasing on Spotify, Youtube Music, Amazon Music among other music streaming platforms. Revealing details of his song, Arif went on to say that the song was shot at his hometown, Poonch and is sung in the Pahadi language. Post the release of Chan Ji, Arif plans to release a few more songs in the coming months.

“Singing is my passion. I don’t like making music just for the sake of it. I put my heart and soul into one song. It may take some time, but when you hear the final product, I want you to feel as peaceful as you do when you see the pahad. That’s my goal when I create music. I have a few songs in the pipeline and I’m certain that everyone is going to enjoy it,” added the singer

While we can't wait to hear more of Arif's melodious melodies, the singer is a well-known crypto trader. He began trading with ₹500 that he had taken from his father, and now his net worth is in crores. We hope that this melodious singer keeps the momentum high and may he achieve the best in his life.

