Singer Arpan Mahida talks about setting up a home studio for independent artists

Music is loved by everyone, but it is surely not an easy task to start recording songs for the audience at home. The creation of music is overly complex and requires a lot of hard work and expertise. It takes a lot of time for the beginners to start their music studio for recording their songs. In that case, guidance from someone who has good expertise in the business helps a lot.

Arpan Mahida an extraordinary singer and musician gives tips for aspiring musicians to start their home studio. The vocalist recently uploaded the video explaining how to set up a home studio for beginners. The musician mentioned before even starting the video said that the person needs to know what field he wants to pursue like become a guitarist, vocalist, etc., and plan and purchase the equipments accordingly.

The musician further added the person needs to install DAW (Digital Audio Workstation on his laptop or computer), in which he suggested Protools First, Reaper, Garage Band (only for Macbook) which is 100% free software. The singer also mentioned that if the person can afford then they should invest in headphones and Audio interfaces which would give good judgment of sound quality.

Also, do not forget the microphone in which one can purchase a combo of BM800. With some extra bucks, one can purchase a mini keyboard. About the system for the production of music, the singer said that the laptop and computer you are using should be a minimum of 4GB ram. The has given information keeping in mind different budgets of the musicians.

Arpan Mahida started mesmerizing the audience with his music in 2015. In the 6 years of journey, the incredible singer has given some significant masterpieces like Aakhri Alvida, Chhabilo, Manghela, Phuljhadi, Rangtaali, Haasil and Spectrum (Album).

Arpan is not only a commendable singer but also an excellent composer who holds a good command of music production software like Logic Prox and Ableton Live. Recently, the singer was involved in composing some meditation music to heal our soul and mind in this pandemic situation, uploaded on his own YouTube music channel.

