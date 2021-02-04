Singer Arun Singh is back with new single ‘Jaanwaleya’ from the album ‘Awara’

After the success of “Chhukar Mujhe”, “Roya Hoon Main” and “Ishqe- Di Ramza” in 2020, Arun Singh treats the audience with yet another amazing track titled Jaanwaleya, marking his first release of 2021.

Sung by Arun Singh, music given by Vickky Agarwal and written by Sagar, the song is all about love, life, and heartbreak. Jaanwaleya has been released by Playbeatz Music. It is now out on Arun Singh’s official YouTube channel and all other music platforms.

Talking about his experience, Arun says, “Despite a challenging 2020 for all of us, I am ready to face 2021 and to keep on spreading love through my passion and commitment to music. I decided to continue working hard on our album AWARA and I am excited to release the other upcoming tracks”

Over the years, Arun has been witnessing a career high. His music is something that has seen an upward trend and immense appreciation from the masses across quarters.

Other beautiful covers are also available on Arun Singh’s YouTube channel. Arun Singh's career remains promising and he plans to introduce more soothing tracks to surprise his beloved fans.





Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.