Singer Jassa Dhillon drops music album 'Above All’, gets overwhelming response

After a successful run of super hit songs, renowned singer and lyricist Jassa Dhillon’s much awaiting album ‘Above All’, is finally out. The ten-song multi genre music album is produced by Canadian desi Punjabi stalwarts Brown Town Music, Nav Sandhu & Believe Artist Services. Touching upon different genres, including R&B, romantic, electronic and desi Punjabi pop, the music is composed by Gur Sidhu and lyrics by Jassa Dhillon.

‘Raule’ a single from the album featuring Gurlez Akhtar released on 12 February to kick off the album campaign. It got an overwhelming response from the audience and has already surpassed 60 million plus views, 21K comments and 6 lakh likes on Youtube in just a couple of days.

The single's Instagram campaign has been a huge success and a major talking point amongst all fans which has contributed to the overall virality of the song.

Meanwhile, the title track ‘Above All’ released globally on 11 March is a fitting follow up to Raule for these multi-talented artists. Other Punjabi singers, Deepak Dhillon and Baani Sandhu too have lent their voices to a couple of songs. The remaining eight songs released today, include-- 1 On 1, Ja Ve Sajjna, Bhalwani Gedi, Talja, Love Like Me, Nahio Dabde, Ki Kra and Teekhe Nain.

In the long description of the music album, they have even shared the names of other platforms where listeners can enjoy their songs. Some of these platforms include, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and more. This is followed by a long line of credits.

Sharing about the music album, Jassa Dhillon and Nav Sandhu said, “This album is very close to our heart as it has different genres that will amaze the audience. We are thankful to our audience who has given a huge love to Raule and Above All. We hope all our songs get similar response.”

“We have tried different beats and music for all the songs included in the album. It has sad, romantic, trap, drill music and desi Punjabi pop which are created keeping every Punjabi song listener on our mind,” Gur Sidhu shared.

Shilpa Sharda – Director – Artists Services – Believe India commented, “We are proud to associate with artists across India as demand for music across all languages continues to grow. India always had a unique music landscape and I am glad we are able to service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for keeping their global reach and local needs in mind. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India as limiting to one or two key languages would not be sufficient to leverage the unique representation of Indian Music.”

