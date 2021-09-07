Singer & music composer Prithvi Gandharv talks about his new track, Woh Dekhna Bhi

Prithvi , who has worked with some of the big wigs of the Indian Music Fraternity, loved and adored by them for his singing and music sensibilities ; releases his independent single, Woh Dekhna Bhi.

A professionally trained singer, Prithvi is an avid traveler. Exploring different cultures, cities and countries has influenced his singing. Infact, he finds the process of learning music from different cultures and countries so fascinating that he incorporates that in his music “Some of the first communication we give and receive in life is through music. Pretty much every moment we celebrate in our lives is tied to music. There are few things that we share around the world, across cultures and religions, but music is a beautiful commonality that we all love, appreciate and bond over”

He maintains that working with ace music composers was the best learning experience for him, however he felt it was time to release a musical piece which was his creation completely.

"Woh Dekhna Bhi" is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. This new age ghazal will make the listeners embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance. In today's fast-paced world where music is created in a rush, it bears testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience.

“I have worked a lot in the main stream , on various big projects which were always someone else’s idea but this is the first time that I am doing a musical piece of my own. I always wanted to create my music , something which completely describes my music .

Prithvi's talent was discovered by his parents in his teenage years. He started assisting Music Composer Pritam & Shamir Tondon. He has performed over 1000 concerts around the world with renowned artist like Sivamani, Ranjt Barot, Ustad Sultan Khan , Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shreya Ghoshal & Richa Sharma. Prithvi has sung under great labels like Saregama, T Series, Zee Music Company & many more. He rose to prominence after the release of song"Albela Sajan "from Bajiro Mastani which was followed by several other songs including "Boyega" from Myoho and "Jogi de Naal" , with Richa Sharma and recreated "Niyat-e-shauq" Music Video with SufiScore. He has also been a Composer and Singer for the biopic of Anna Hazare. Urdu Poetry is a genre which he excelled which gave him an opportunity to compose a Ghazal for Ustad Rashid Khan named "Jazbaa". More oportunities came up and he performed for a biggest ghazal festival held in Lahore, Pakistan under Virsa Heritage- Khazana '2018.

Socially many YouTube labels like Kukki Originals, Sufi Score, Bam- e- khas have recorded Prithvi for many ghazals. Excited for his song "Woh Dekhna Bhi” will be a Sufiscore release, sa duet with my old super talented friend Pratibha Singh. The video is beautifully shot in Jaipur by the genius Ravi Jadhav. Working with people I already know, made the journey even more special” *says Prithvi Gandharv*.

