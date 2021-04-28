Singer Sameer Jangid hopes to achieve his big Bollywood dreams this year

Bollywood singer Sameer Jangid is an artist who has gifted everyone several memorable songs. The Rajasthani boy worked hard to make a space for himself in the film and music industry and has got everyone talking about his work.

Sameer Jangid has a huge fan base all over India. He rose to fame with the song Yaari at the age of 19. After the song's success, there was looking back. He became a prominent name in the Bollywood industry and gave some fantastic superhit songs like Yaari, 33 Foot Road Wala, Time, Mull Pyaar Da, Paara 90 Degree, Yaar Rabb Jehe, Munda Fan Hoya and Mere Saale. A lot of artists from the Indian film industry like Hariyanvi singers Gulzaar Chhaniwala, Sumit Goswami and some Punjabi singers are admirers of Sameer'a work.

Recently, singer-lyricist-musician Sameer Jangid announced on his Instagram page about a new exciting track called Mafia Background. Fans are looking forward to listening to this new peppy number and have commented in abundance on the song's official poster. The artist has more than 100k fan following on Instagram.

Along with music, Sameer Jangid has a deep interest in acting. He has acted in several music videos and wants to keep doing the same in future. In Mafia Background, fans will get to see him on the screen again. The singer's wish is to collaborate with some renowned musicians, singers and lyricists from Bollywood industry. His hardwork so far has shown that we might soon hear a new collaboration with a top music artist.

About his Bollywood dreams, Sameer Jangid says, "Every artist from the music industry wants to work with prominent celebs. My inspiration have been Irshad Kamil, Amit Trivedi, Badshah and more. I Can't wait to witness a day when we will be joining hands for a song and audience' reaction to it."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.