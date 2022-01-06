Sini Sekhar wins Mrs India Assam title in Mrs India One in a Million 2021

Kolkata- Sini Sekhar won the Mrs India title in Mrs India One in Million which is organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit.

Mrs. Sini Sekhar is Associate Professor in Chemistry by profession and is currently working in FIITJEE Ltd. She is very fond of teaching and that is why she took this passion as her profession. She loves to build the beautiful mind of the nation - The Children. She has done her post graduation in Chemistry and then MPhil from Bangalore. According to the students she is very loving and benevolent. She has won the title of Mrs India One in a Million - Assam Season 2 organized with grand success at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka by Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit. Celebrities in this show are Aditi Govitrikar, Shikha Sharma (MD Kanti Sweets Chief Guest), Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Prof. Ambika Magotra, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar, Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal were present. Singh, Anjali Sahni, Prashant Chaudhary judged the beauty pageant. Mrs. Sini Sekhar is a very hard working lady and is interested in modeling and fashion. She loves pets very much and feels that we should protect them. It is rightly said "Age is just a number" At the age of 44, she participated in the beauty pageant Mrs India One in a Million Season 2, a platform given to housewives to showcase their talents. Mrs India One in a Million Season-2 was organized which this time had 103 contestants as contestants.

The beauty Pageant was organized by Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit, founders of Tisca pageant. Mrs. Sini Sekhar's husband Mr. Kishore Patra has supported her in accepting the challenge and participating in the competition to showcase her talent on such a big platform. Not having parents was a real struggle of her life and now she stands to show all women that if you believe in yourself and know you can do it then No One stand Against You.

All said the show this time was very different and has been managed post covid-19 with a very select audience after such a long time which in itself makes a commendable work under the leadership of both the founders Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit . Mrs. Sini Sekhar believes in her potential, which she says that everyone who comes to the world has to go but if the people can remember you even afterwards you are gone then you have a meaning to your life.

Sini Sekhar is the best example of women empowerment and is very fond of modeling and she enjoys modeling line. The pageant was a gateway to the beauty industry for Mrs. Sini Sekhar, she loves to explore new ventures. Her dream life is a place where every single child in India should get education at any cost. She believes that these beautiful minds are the future of India so we need to spread our vision of education to every corner. She is very fond of learning new things related to computer, technology and driving a car. Now this is the new journey which she has started by bagging the title of Mrs India One in a Million Assam 2021 at the pageant 2021 held at Taj Vivanta Delhi.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.