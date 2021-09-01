Sinina launches mobile shopping app for seamless shopping experience

In this mobile Internet era, mobile apps are used as a perfect mode for a seamless and hassle-free user experience. As a result, e-commerce giant Sinina has recently launched a new mobile shopping application to further ensure the smooth delivery and experience of their already existing services. The new app from Sinina is expected to vastly improve the overall shopping experience for customers, by providing greater convenience and personalized shopping experience. However, the launch enables retailers to break through the limitations of time and space while purchasing their best suited outfits. Customers can click on their phones anytime and anywhere and read all product information on the platform.

Because the product images, parameters, stock price, and promotional activities are displayed, customers can quickly place an order for their desired products with one single click ensuring hassle-free delivery and unified shopping experience.

The Indian fashion brand and e-commerce store is known for some of the best known labels in India. The brand also tops the list due to its greatest reputation and fashion. Ethnics have always been the most beloved among women, so having Sinina branded Kurtis has become considerably compulsory. New Kurti arrivals offer a variety that fits all budgets and fashions and matches all types making Sinina one of the top ethnic brands you can find online with their whole collection and price.

Discussing the brand and its commitment to customers, Sinina’s Spokesperson Mr. Surendran said, “The new availability and advancement of AI and machine learning are causing a revolutionary shift in the way consumers interact with mobile applications. We at Sinina have invested heavily on developing a highly interactive mobile app with innovative features using technologies like machine learning, speech recognition, biometrics, and image recognition to provide users with Intelligent Interaction experiences. We want our customers to have delightful shopping experiences from the product selection to the payment process.”

“Mobile e-commerce platforms are the power of the future. We are not only focused towards bringing convenient and fast delivery methods to our customers but also ensure good quality products making ourselves a trusted name in the domain”, he further added.

With customers’ satisfaction being the utmost priority, the exclusive women’s wear and fashion product brand continues to develop contemporary strategies that help scale their business as well as augment customer services. This cutting-edge attribute is another reason why the brand is rapidly increasing its market share in the Indian Fashion Industry.

Discussing further about the company’s business model, Sinina’s Spokesperson stated that the company is always investing in research and analyzing the market to stay relevant in changing business environments and customer preferences. He referenced the change in buying pattern due to COVID -19, stating that women are opting for comfort clothing , which has Sinina introducing a range of loungewear , nightwear and athleisure for women who are looking for style, comfort and quality.

A combination of classical and contemporary wear that provides any woman with the courage she has seen for, Sinina has established itself as a leading Kurti brand available in India. Currently, the brand has been working towards improving the ethnic designs for a long time, providing them with a unique look. The brand offers plus sizes too, so, even if you are a little healthful, then too, you can go for their unique apparel.

