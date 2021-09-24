Sip some coffee while influencers spill beans with Sameep Ved

One of a kind, Almost Famous is a talk show hosted by Sameep Ved & is all set to bring chills among the audience. With a unique concept of chit-chatting with influencers and social media celebrities, it's a nice blend of fun games, tasks, story sharing and a lot more. These influencers have a huge impact on the lives of people and could have lot more stories that will inspire more and more people. It would also test how rapid one can get when there's a fire with fun games. Social Media's rise gave a boost to influencers and in order gave birth to social media celebrities. Coming from corners of the country, their stories and art got them popularity, of course some became overnight famous because of their looks too. To a point, where influencers these days have more reach than several actors.

Sameep has been working very hard to get renowned and popular names on the show. He is also putting in efforts to make the show more interesting and fun at the same time keeping it classy and poised. The show will air at 9:00 PM on YouTube and IGTV handle of Sameep Ved every Sunday. It's strategically placed at a prime time to invite more audience to view it.

For this season, several popular names from the fashion & makeup industry have been invited to come and talk. With such a unique concept, the show has already become the talk of town. It's a unique concept of knowing how these faces are actually in their real lives. Often, social media is called off as fake world, so this should will bring out the real sides and personalities out.

Sameep shares, "I was very excited when we came up with this idea. It's a talk show more than the usual shows involving celebrity interviews. It's Almost Famous, featuring the ones who've been inspiring and motivating people through their work. We've lined up some really fun people and I have enjoyed shooting as much as we've shot till date. It's interesting & insightful to know so many stories. Seeing the bold sides of people and being a reson for entertainment, people are already loving our show. It would be streaming of YouTube as well as Instagram from 9:00 PM IST."

It would be great to see how will the audience reach to such a unique and quirky show. Never seen before, Sameep is setting a benchmark in the industry. Well, we're interested to know who would be a part of this show. Wishing Sameep and the entire team much luck and success ahead.

