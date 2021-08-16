SK Muzadpuria is staying close to his roots & delivering entertaining music

You do not have to be from Haryana or a teenager to know SK Muzadpuria. If you are active on social media, you must have heard about SK Muzadpuria irrespective of your age or ethnicity. For the uninitiated, SK Muzadpuria also known as Saurav is a 21-year-old who has given a fun twist to Haryanvi music with his catchy lyrics.

Call him a lyricist, an artist, or a Haryanvi music revolution, he won’t disappoint you. He has given amazing lyrics and songs have become hit foot-tapping numbers. His famous work Hope (Bullet Aali Seat) went viral on TikTok. Famous lyricist, singer, and rapper, Sidhu Moosewala also shared Muzadpuria’s song hope in his story on Instagram. SK takes great pride in the fact that his work was the first Haryanvi song to be appreciated and shared by Moosewala. Apart from Hope, Sidhu has also shared another song written by Muzadpuria on his Instagram story.

SK Muzadpuria comes from a humble family in Hisar, Haryana. What this usually means for young boys of this generation is to study hard and move out for a better career or to focus on the family business. SK Muzadpuria however was different. He embraced his love for lyrics writing and music and made a mark in the industry. However, he doesn’t want to be complacent about his success and thinks that there is still a long way to go.

We congratulated SK Muzadpuria for following his passion and doing what he loves most. To this, he blushed and responded that there is still a lot to achieve and this is just the beginning. He has worked with multiple companies like Sonotek, Kala Niketan, Spy Hop Productions, and Jass Records Entertainment. He is thankful to them for producing his lyrics to songs and being instrumental in his journey to popularity.

We also asked him about the roots of his passion and he told us that he loved scribbling lyrics in his notebook ever since he was a child. He laughs and says, ‘my family and teachers were not impressed by my art spilled around in my school notebooks. What followed is a story for another day, but, I was super impressed and motivated by songs and knew that I wanted to write my own songs one day. I did not know that my childhood dream would become my passion’.

SK Muzadpuria reminisces that whenever there was a Baraat in their neighborhood, he would run to the terrace and dance. He would also memorize the lyrics of the song and keep humming them all day long. His teachers would insist SK to speak in English to get a brighter future but he loved his mother tongue. Muzadpuria says that he thinks Haryanvi and Punjabi music is very peppy and makes even the dullest moods lively. He expresses his love for his mother tongue and says that it should get the popularity it deserves. ‘These days people feel ashamed of speaking their language and want to speak only in Hindi or English, but I feel roots are everything’, said Muzadpuria when asked why he chose to write lyrics in Haryanvi.

We hope to hear more songs written by him and wish him luck for his journey ahead.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.