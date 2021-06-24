Skechers Teams up with actress Ananya Panday for its latest collection

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Skechers, the global lifestyle and performance footwear brand headquartered in the United States, is expanding its #OriginalsKeepMoving campaign with its new collection featuring actress Ananya Panday. The campaign will include the launch of Skechers Energy Racer in India and the popular Skechers D’Lites for women as well as men.

“Together with Ananya, we’re excited to double the thrill as we launch the Energy Racer across India alongside the D’Lites range which has been demanded by sneaker lovers since its debut,” said Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia. “We’re infusing an element of novelty while continuing to blend expressive style with fashion that appeals to all kinds of tastes and we believe that this new Skechers campaign with Ananya which celebrates the ‘original’ spirit of the youth will help them make strong style statements and give our designs their own unique take.”

“My insatiable love for trendy and comfortable sneakers gets me excited every time a new Skechers collection is about to drop,” added Ananya Panday. “This collection, in particular, had me waiting with bated breath: the Skechers D’Lites range has been a favourite, and the Energy Racer is a natural extension of how I like to express myself through my fashion. The fact that these have launched as part of the #OriginalsKeepMoving Campaign makes it sweeter for me personally, because I deeply believe in the message that it carries: true originals keep moving forward in life and evolving, no matter what the odds are.”

Iconic for their chunky platforms, the Skechers D’Lites range reflects spring and summer’s optimistic style sentiment with its colourful splash while the Energy Racer range heads from its success on the runaway to a trendy style boost for every wardrobe. The collections join the newest leg of the #OriginalsKeepMoving campaign - a fashion movement that launched in Autumn/Winter 2020 with Ananya Panday and showcases the magic that can be created when original individuals find new ways to keep moving and overcome challenges.

The new collection will be available at Skechers retail outlets nationwide and online at Skechers.in. Since Skechers India launched in 2012, the Company has offered a wide range of its 3,000 footwear styles to men, women, and children across the country, along with introducing apparel and accessories in nearly every category.

About Skechers South Asia Private Limited and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers South Asia Private Limited is a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), which is based in Manhattan Beach, California. Skechers designs develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,891 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel, and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.in and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

For further details, visit www.skechers.in