Skincare brand ‘Entice’ launches its effective product ranges and supplements

Wellness and Skincare brand ‘Entice’ is launching its specially curated supplements and efficacious product ranges. The brand launched its website in July 2021 with the aim to bring ground breaking results in the skincare realm. Formulated with natural ingredients, the firm has established its place in the Indian market and has become among the top skincare brands that the consumers are looking forward to for long-lasting benefits to their skin. The brand has turned into a renowned brand within a short period all because of its focus on developing quality products and innovative methodologies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brand’s tagline “Reverse ageing” is the right metaphorical presentation of the brand's motto. Crediting this, they have launched a new product range that comprises Entice glow white tea which is a mystic blend of white tea rich in antioxidants. The high concentration of polyphenols acts as an effective tool against ageing. Another product on the shelves is Entice glow moisture cream enriched with the benefits of green tea extract, jojoba, and olive oil to give you supple and hydrated skin all day long. The newly launched Entice hyaluronic serum is supercharged with the goodness of hyaluronic acid as the main component, and the Entice glow clay mask with the powerful combination of grapefruit and ginseng extract purifies skin of toxins, unclogs pores, and tackles dull skin and acne effectively. With industrious efforts, the brand is creating long-lasting connections with customers and world-renowned brands like La Peau and Neova.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The founder of the brand ‘Entice’ expresses, “It's been a long time that I have been working in the skincare industry. I have always been passionate about producing results that help people to feel happy in their skin. With innovation as the secret of our acceptance, we are focussing our energy on producing products that nurture the skin of every individual.”

The brand has opened its arms to the customers and is meticulously working towards bringing extraordinary results in the skincare landscape. From offering magical skincare recipes to understanding the needs of customers, the brand ‘Entice’ has leveled up its game and is creating strides in the skincare industry with revolutionary beauty secrets.

Collagen is the decisive protein that not only determines the skin physiology but also maintains the infrastructure for several processes in the skin. The age-dependent collagen loss in the skin is associated with a reduction in dermal thickness leading to sagging and wrinkling. Studies have found that age-dependent collagen reduction in the skin can be addressed and reversed by oral administration of specific bioactive collagen peptides and the collagen-enriched products by Entice are an effective way to form the collagen biomatrix in the skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brand caters to various skincare problems and designs each product with extreme care and protection. The product ranges are efficient in dealing with several problems such as treatments for rejuvenation, sensitive skin, as well for those that have undergone an aesthetic procedure such as fractional laser or microdermabrasion. Soon, the brand is going to announce the next line of skincare products for Christmas. Within a short period, the brand is introducing results that are marking its name in the skincare industry and this itself shows that the brand is going to rule the skincare domain in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}