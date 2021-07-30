Skincare & Wellness brand e’clat holds their Big Festival Sale with 40% off

Premium skincare and wellness brand e’clat Superior to go live with their Big Festival Sale starting from July 29 continuing to August 1, 2021, offering a discount of flat 40% across all the products, ordered from their website. Customers need to use the code eclat40 at the time of checkout to avail the offers.

Considering that facial serums have taken the concept of skincare to new heights, e’clat Superior face serums have established themselves well in the domain. Even before the discount sale was announced, the Serum brand had experienced commendable traffic on their website crediting the highest quality of ingredients used in the making of the products. The main benefit of the brand is that they have been doing a great job in treating the skin issues of women of all ages. The mass appeal generated by the facial serum of the e'clat brand speaks volumes of the international quality of the product itself.

Talking about the brand, founder Sandeep Gupta says, “Our products are designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate your skin, and adopting a face serum in your skincare is a great step to ensure that it stays revitalized. With the amalgamation of the best ingredients, we fortify skincare activities for the youth. I am pleased to acknowledge the fact that our online sales offer has generated such a positive response from our patrons. It gives us the confidence to keep churning out quality skincare products. The offers are an attempt to bring people who are still away from a good skincare regime, closer to healthy skin.”

E'clat Superior is one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the country that has never compromised on its quality of products. Meticulously creating each bottle with ingredients that are skin-friendly, they have garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from their consumers. As compared to normal creams and moisturizers, which act only on the epidermis, e’clat serums have a far-reaching and far-deeper effect on your skin.

If you’re looking to amp up your skincare routine with a product that offers a bigger, more powerful dose of active ingredients than a cleanser or moisturizer, a face serum by e’clat Superior just might be the answer you have been looking for.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.