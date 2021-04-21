SKIPS proves its mettle with platinum rating in latest survey

Recent advancement in the field of education has seen a huge boost, especially in the domain of Management Education. This is largely attributed to the industrial boom in India, which resulted in the mushrooming growth of corporates. With demands for the skills required for getting jobs in this corporate world increasing day by day, a traditional degree in management may not stand guarantee to an entry ticket for placement in a good corporate office.

For great placement opportunities with attractive packages, the management degree needs to have an edge over traditional management degrees offered by the many business management colleges of the country. St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies has managed to carve a niche for itself in the field of management education. Rated as one of the top-notch management institutes in Ahmedabad, SKIPS offers an industry relevant curriculum through its MBA programme. Recently, the Institute has received Platinum Rating by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The AICTE-CII Survey is responsible for ranking colleges across the country based on various parameters like infrastructure, faculty, course design and placement record. This prestigious body, after conducting a survey across 814 colleges of India, has rated SKIPS with a Platinum Rating. The institute has also been given a Band Score above 30 which is the highest bracket for the survey.

The Unique Selling Point (USP) of SKIPS has always been its quality of education and a curriculum so diverse that students feel confident enough to face the job market, equipped with the right set of skills. SKIPS has always believed in practical and skill-based education. Its strong belief that quality should always take preference over quantity has been paying off right from its initiation. Students at this institution not only acquire a management degree but also hone the required skillsets, which prepare them for facing the challenges posed by the real world.

Students at SKIPS are asked to take up a host of technical courses that arm them with desired skills and give them an edge over other traditional management graduates. Their MOUs with world reputed international institutions make sure that their students have the necessary exposure and a taste of the international flavor that might be required by their jobs at some point in the future. Though the AICTE-CII Survey Platinum ranking is a proof of their expertise, SKIPS, in reality, had never had to prove it. Their excellent placement records and their alumni is enough to say what needs to be said.

For more information log on to www.skips.in

