Slice Invite Code JOHN196618, Get 300 Sign up Bonus

Slice invite code “JOHN196618” to get Rs.300 sign up bonus. Share your referral code with friends and earn Rs.300 on each successful refer.

Slice card offers discounts and cashbacks on many eCommerce websites from swiggy to MakeMyTrip.

Slice Invite Code

Slice invite code 2022 is JOHN196618. You will get a Rs.300 bonus by applying the code.

How to Download & Apply Code?

1. Download Slice app from playstore

2. When you are done installing the app, you will have to log in with your Google account to use it.

3. After you have entered your mobile number, you will be asked to verify it with an OTP.

4. If you are a student, salaried professional or freelancer, select your profile by entering your first and last name.

5. Click on Have a Invite Code and enter below referral code, to get ₹300 on your 1st transaction)

6. Use Slice app Invite code JOHN196618 and get your bonus of Rs.300

7. Enter your College and City, and Some other College Details and enter any one of your Friend’s Contact details.

8. Then enter your basic details, Aadhaar number and PAN Card (optional) and upload your Selfie.

How to Get Your Own Slice Referral Code?

Applying our Slice referral code JOHN196618 at the time of sign up will increase your chances of getting approved.

1. If you want to share the referral code with your friends, you will need to open the Slice app

2. To open the profile menu, click the option for the profile in the top right corner of the screen

3. On the next page, click Invite friends. You will find it at the bottom of the page.

4. To copy or share your referral link, click the clipboard icon after seeing your Slice referral code. For every referral that comes your way, you will earn free cash worth ₹300 in Slice cash.

Conclusion

This is all you need to know about Slice invite code, which is "JOHN196618" to receive Rs.300 cashback.