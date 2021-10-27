SLS Nagpur to organise a virtual national moot court competition

India, 27th October, 2021: Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur in collaboration with Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, Nagpur is organising a Virtual National Moot Court Competition. Moot Court Association (MCA) has been formed to provide practical education to the students of law and instill industry knowledge. MCA organizes various activities and events to promote mooting skills amongst students and encourage them to participate in National and International Moot Court Competitions. The theme of the competition is focusing on Access Benefit Sharing to secure distributive justice between users and protectors of biological diversity to ignite young legal minds to pave the way for sustainable solutions to this contentious issue.

The Moot Court Competition will be held from 03/12/2021 to 05/12/2021 to enable law students from all across India to participate and showcase their majesty over law and legal principles in a virtual moot court competition. Students pursuing undergraduate law courses (3-year programme/5-year programme) from any institutions across the country are welcome to submit their registration forms, which are present on the SLS, Nagpur website. The teams are requested to send an e-copy of the registration form to mca@slsnagpur.edu.in. The last date of registration as per the issued schedule is 15/11/2021, the last date for seeking clarifications is 16/11/2021 and the last date for withdrawal is 17/11/2021.

Dr. Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur said, “We are delighted to organize this edition of the Virtual National Moot Court Competition and provide a platform for law students across India to gain valuable experiential learning. Further, it is a pleasure to be collaborating with Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, Nagpur and provide students with the opportunity to work towards finding sustainable solutions for the future. We hope aspiring students across the country will register for the upcoming Virtual National Moot Court Competition and pave the way to a plethora of opportunities in the future.”

The registration fee for the competition is Rs. 1,000 to be paid after the selection of the memorial. The scanned copy of the receipt of wire transfer must be submitted by email to: mca.accounts@slsnagpur.edu.in by 29/11/2021. Rules and Regulations for reference are present on the website www.slsnagpur.edu.in.

SLS, Nagpur offers two integrated undergraduate Five years law courses in Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (B.A. LL.B) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws (B.B.A. LL.B) and One year Masters of Law (LL.M) programme with a specialization in Business and Corporate Law and Criminal and Security Law to cater to diverse needs of the legal profession. The curricular enrichment is ensured with the involvement of judges, eminent lawyers, International jurists, academicians, industry experts etc. and best practices are reflected in teaching-learning pedagogy.

To know more, visit - http://www.slsnagpur.edu.in

