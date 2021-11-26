SLS Pune imparts 21st-century life skills complimenting the NEP Vision

India, 26th November 2021: Symbiosis Law School, Pune has once again caught the spotlight with a path-breaking initiative with the potential to revolutionize the Indian system of pedagogy in concern with the changing industrial trends.

Education for Human Development is the ultimate motive of the UN sustainable development goals, and the project undertaken by the SLS Pune team is a crucial effort in achieving the same. The world isn’t standing still, and considering the pace at which the industries are adapting to the dynamic market conditions, competitions at the job market are to reach an all-time high. But this certainly leaves a statement that questions the skills of the candidates in being part of a global level competition.

The reliance on technology has overturned the globe gradually, and the possibilities in the job market, too, are heavily dependent on this factor. Digital Quotient is the measure of awareness and knowledge about the active and upcoming technologies which need to be worked on, alongside the critical thinking skills to become a potential candidate in the global job market.

A study conducted by SLS Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), revealed that the educational institutions practice an unstructured and unsystematic curriculum that either discourages the skills in need or encourages basic and outdated skills. The same pattern was found in almost all the institutions, except with the information technology skills and collaboration.

The study also revealed that only 10% of institutes share proper labs and other education and research centres. It has also been found that the pedagogy in practice is irrelevant to a good extent and does not contribute much towards the critical thinking skills and collaborative problem-solving skills of the students.

Leaving the system as it is will soon make the nation incapable of producing more skilled and efficient human resources. At the same time, creating a bold change will leave a lasting impact that will change the lives of millions. The SLS Pune team has become the torchbearer and partnered with the Erasmus+ CBHE project to trigger and carry forward the 21st-century life skills concept.

The ‘Teacher training with specialization on life and information technology skills’ project primarily targets improving the present educational system of the country by providing required training to the teachers to exercise an innovative pedagogy and assist students for the 21st-century job market.

The project is led by Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Project Manager, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean Faculty of Law SIU and team comprising of Dr. Bindu Ronald, Dr. Aparajita Mohanty, Dr. Sophia Gaikwad, Prof. Raj Anjanikumar Varma and Prof. Ujwal Nandekar.

Uplifting the students to compete at a global level needs professional assistance and mentoring. The initiative is enriched with an immensity in the presence of global-level expertise. The project will be monitored by Symbiosis Centre for European Studies (SCES)of SIU.

Dr. Katerina Plakitsi has been appointed as the Project Manager while the coordination of the project is handled by the University of Ioannina, Greece. The other major partners of the project include Symbiosis International University, Banasthali Vidyapeeth, Klaipeda University, Novel Group Sarl, Southwest University and Shenzhen Polytechnic of China, and Royal University and University of Battabang of Cambodia.

In order to cater to the major gaps which were found during the survey, a kick-off meeting was held at the University of Ioannina, Greece. The purpose was to undergo professional training to design the modules that would fill the gaps in required skill fulfillment. Four different modules were developed to perfect the purpose, namely - Critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving skills, Education technology skills, Authentic learning tasks and practical implementation of these skills in classrooms, and Optimising assessment for 21st-century life skills.

As the first step towards the implementation of the 21st-century life skills project, a 21st-century teaching skills lab was developed in SLS Pune. With enough assistance from Erasmus+, the lab is fully equipped with high-end apparatus like 3Doodle Pro, Smart Boards, Video Conferencing Systems, and more. In its initial phase, the project is highly expected to leave a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of students, with required guidance and support from the teachers, academicians, and policymakers. The numbers are expected to surge from 50,000 beneficiary stakeholders from India and 100,000 in Asia in the upcoming years.

SLS Pune has also been awarded for excellence in the internationalization of education at the 7th FICCI higher education excellence awards 2021. By upholding the ultimate goals of the National Educational Policy 2020 as its priorities, the project infusing 21st-century life skills will have a key role in transforming the outdated pedagogy and revolutionizing the education system of the country.

