Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal

India, 15th February 2021: Kindness is the most valuable virtue in the world. It is even more valuable when it comes from the privileged and lightens the lives of those who aren’t. Mandeep Nagpal, a Delhi-based businessman, is one such kind-hearted person who believes in the joy of giving. He says that the kind of joy that being kind gives is unparalleled.

Recently, Mr. Mandeep Nagpal was seen driving around slum areas in his Ferrari California worth ₹4 crore. When he was driving, the luxury car was chased by a few kids from the slum. Seeing this, Mr. Nagpal stopped the car and offered a ride to the kids. Following this, he also asked them to dance to their favourite songs, which he played on the car stereo. The children danced and jumped on the hood of his Ferrari and enjoyed the moment.This beautiful moment was captured by a passerby.

When asked the reason why he was doing so, Mr. Mandeep Nagpal said, “The happiness of children is the most valuable thing in the world. No amount of wealth can be compared to their smiles and laughter.”