Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal
India, 15th February 2021: Kindness is the most valuable virtue in the world. It is even more valuable when it comes from the privileged and lightens the lives of those who aren’t. Mandeep Nagpal, a Delhi-based businessman, is one such kind-hearted person who believes in the joy of giving. He says that the kind of joy that being kind gives is unparalleled.
Recently, Mr. Mandeep Nagpal was seen driving around slum areas in his Ferrari California worth ₹4 crore. When he was driving, the luxury car was chased by a few kids from the slum. Seeing this, Mr. Nagpal stopped the car and offered a ride to the kids. Following this, he also asked them to dance to their favourite songs, which he played on the car stereo. The children danced and jumped on the hood of his Ferrari and enjoyed the moment.This beautiful moment was captured by a passerby.
When asked the reason why he was doing so, Mr. Mandeep Nagpal said, “The happiness of children is the most valuable thing in the world. No amount of wealth can be compared to their smiles and laughter.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Juris Bruvers shares 6 innovative ways to increase brand awareness
- Here are six imaginative methodologies you can use to build brand mindfulness and assist your business with flourishing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers
- Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature
- Know about some of the most impactful modern literature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres
- #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad
- &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon
- With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos
- Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrs India 2020 Navdeep Kaur to represent India at Mrs World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox