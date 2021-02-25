Smart ways to get lower interest rates on your personal loan

Availing of a personal loan to manage an emergency or to finance an important requirement is seen as a convenient option – getting one is easy, you do not need to pledge any collateral or security, and you can receive the money in your bank account in just a few hours.

But unlike a secured loan, your lender has no collateral in hand when they offer you a personal loan. This is precisely why personal loan interest rates are often on the higher side. But what if you could take certain measures to bring down the rate of interest applicable on your personal loan?

Here are eight simple ways to help you get your personal loan with a low interest rate.

1. Maintain a CIBIL score of 750 or more

Your CIBIL score summarises your creditworthiness and lenders love applicants who have a high credit score. If your CIBIL score is in the ideal range – say 750 or higher – you are likely to get a better deal on your personal loan.

An ideal CIBIL score is indicative of an outstanding repayment track record, experience with handling various forms of debt, and responsible credit behaviour. You can check your CIBIL score for free and start making timely payments to improve it.

2. Keep your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio below 35%

Apart from your CIBIL score, your DTI ratio is another metric that lenders inspect before approving an unsecured personal loan. As the name suggests, this is a ratio of debt that you will undertake to the income you are currently making.

It indicates what portion of your income you are likely to devote towards repayment of your personal loan. Considering that about 50% of your income would be needed for household expenses, if your debt is too high, lenders charge a higher interest rate to reduce the risk. For the best personal loan interest rates, keep your DTI ratio within the range of 20-40%.

3. Approach a lender you already have a relationship with

Applying with a lender you have a relationship with may help you get better personal loan interest rates. Lenders may lower their rates to retain you as a customer, reward your patronage, or simply because they are aware of your income and credit behaviour. Being an existing customer opens the doors to negotiations.

4. Display your job and income stability

Lenders often require you to have worked for a certain number of years in total and with your current employer specifically for personal loan approval. A long and stable work history indicates that your income is likely to be stable in the future too. This reassurance can help you get a better rate.

5. Be employed with a reputable organisation

Salaried individuals can fetch lower personal loan interest rates by leveraging their employer’s credentials. If you work for a reputed MNC for instance, you enjoy a higher degree of job security as the chances of you experiencing a pay cut or receiving wages late are low. With your income source secured, the lender may see a lower risk of lending to you.

6. Apply with a creditworthy co-applicant

In case you do not have a stellar income and credit profile to showcase, you can apply for a personal loan with someone who has outstanding financial credentials. With a larger pool of income and a better credit history, now backing the personal loan application, you can piggy-back on your co-applicant’s financial profile to negotiate for lower personal loan interest rates.

7. Pick your repayment tenor wisely

Selecting a short tenor can be advantageous as your income profile is likely to remain unchanged over the short-term. However, if your DTI ratio is high, a short tenor can raise it by too large an amount and increase the lending risk. So, use a personal loan EMI calculator to pick the shortest tenor you can reasonably manage and use the guarantee of repayment you are pledging to get a lower rate.

8. Check the interest calculation method

Some lenders may advertise low personal loan interest rates but if their interest calculation is based on the flat rate method you may end up paying more on interest. This is because in the flat interest rate method, interest is charged on the full loan amount throughout the tenor, whereas in the reducing interest rate method, you are charged interest on the outstanding principal only. So, look for low rates and the right rate-calculation method.

Now that you have these tips in mind, it is ideal that you compare lenders and take an unsecured personal loan considering the features and the personal loan interest rates they are offered against.

For instance, with the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can get collateral-free finance of up to Rs. 25 lakh at an attractive interest rate. You can repay this over flexible tenors of up to 60 months.

You can also opt for the Flexi facility to borrow as your needs arise and pay up to 45%* lower EMIs. Apply online to get approval within 5 minutes and money in bank within 24 hours of approval.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.